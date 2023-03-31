Fire Country season 1 episode 17 release date, time, plot, promo, and more details

Fire Country season 1, the highly stirring new crime action procedural series, returns with episode 17 on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET/PT (tentative time), exclusively on the CBS TV Network. Created by Tony Phelan, Max Thieriot, and Joan Rater, the show has garnered a lot of positive responses from viewers due to its exhilarating plotlines, likable characters, and promising performances by the cast.

Without a doubt, followers of Fire Country have been quite eager to see what the upcoming episode of the series will bring to the table, especially after season 1 episode 16, titled, My Kinda Leader, saw some pretty tense events involving an unpredictable and deadly wildfire.

Let's jump right in to find out all about episode 17 of the series' first season as the episode airs on the CBS TV Channel.

Fire Country season 1 episode 17 has been titled, A Cry for Help

Scheduled to be released this Friday, March 31, 2023, at tentatively 9 pm ET/PT, episode 17 of the CBS show's 1st season has been titled, A Cry for Help. Gonzalo Amat directed the episode, which was written by Julia Fontana.

The CBS TV Network's official synopsis for episode 17, A Cry for Help, is as follows:

"An internal investigator suspects Jake of being the serial arsonist setting recent fires, so Bode and the crew take it upon themselves to investigate."

Fans of the show are offered intriguing hints in the episode's official synopsis about what to anticipate from the upcoming episode, and judging from the synopsis, it is clear that it will be full of complex and difficult situations as the audience will witness firefighter Jake Crawford being suspected in a risky serial fire case by an internal investigator.

The episode will also showcase the entire crew, along with Bode Donovan, delving deep into the case to find out the real truth behind the recent fires. Thus, viewers are in for an interesting new episode.

Take a closer look at the Fire Country season 1 cast list

The promising cast members for Fire Country season 1 include:

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan aka Bode Leone

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriella Perez

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone

Billy Burke as Vince Leone

W. Tré Davis as Freddy "Goat" Mills

Michael Trucco as Luke

Jade Pettyjohn as Riley Leone

Sabina Gadecki as Cara

April Amber Telek as Dolly Burnet

Aaron Pearl as Chief Paulie Burnett

Zach Tinker as Collin O'Reilly

Katrina Reynolds as Cookie

Karen LeBlanc as Dr. Lilly Crawford

Fiona Rene as Rebecca Lee

The show was first released on CBS on October 7, 2022. Its official description states:

"Bad choices don’t make a bad man. At least that’s what Bode Donavan’s been told. Midway through a five-year prison stretch, he’s been trying to convince himself of it, too."

It continues,

"He gets the chance to prove it, signing on to an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires. The heat is turned up when Bode’s assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began.''

Don't forget to watch episode 17 of Fire Country season 1, which airs on CBS.

