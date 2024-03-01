What channel is Fire Country on? TV Network and streaming details

Fire Country, a popular drama series, can be watched on various channels and streaming platforms, such as CBS, The Roku Channel, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu. It airs on CBS on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and is gaining a wide audience.

The series has received praise and a dedicated following for its captivating story about a young criminal named Bode Donovan. He joins the fight against wildfires in California as a way to find redemption. It explores the challenges of human behavior and personal issues.

As Fire Country season 2 hits screens, delve into its intense plot twists and character dynamics, which promise an immersive viewing experience.

On what channel can I watch Fire Country? And which platform to stream it on?

One can also watch it on The Roku Channel, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu using their Roku devices.

The series is available on multiple streaming platforms, including Paramount+, FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, CBS, PlutoTV, and others. CBS offers the show through cable and satellite providers, while Paramount+ (via Prime Video), FuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream offer streaming options.

The series received positive reviews, with an IMDb rating of 7.2 and a Reelgood score of 74. Its unique storyline is about a young convict seeking redemption through firefighting. It has struck a chord with audiences, making it a must-watch for fans of the crime and drama genres.

Fire Country on CBS: Outlining the story and plot

It is an American action drama series that follows Bode Donovan, a young convict who seeks redemption and reduces his jail time by getting involved in the California Conservation Camp Program. In this program, inmates like Bode help the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) combat wildfires throughout the region.

The official synopsis of the plot, as per the CBS website, reads as follows:

"Bad choices don’t make a bad man. At least that’s what Bode Donavan’s been told. Midway through a five-year prison stretch, he’s been trying to convince himself of it, too. He gets the chance to prove it, signing on to an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires. The heat is turned up when Bode’s assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began."

Fire Country follows Bode's journey as he works with the powerful emergency workers to contain massive fires, looking into themes of redemption and second chances in the intense world of firefighting.

With an addictive plot that delves into personal struggles and the complexities of human beings, it draws in audiences with its mix of crime and drama genres. The series keeps viewers curious while they follow Bode's path to repentance and discover himself using his firefighting encounters.

The show stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, and Stephanie Arcila, among others.

Fire Country season 2: Air dates and times

Season 2 is already airing on CBS on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT starting February 16, 2024. Episodes are available for viewing on Paramount+ the next day.

Here is a detailed timetable for its air times:

Episode Air Date Time (ET) Time (PT) Streaming Availability 1 Feb 16, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day) 2 Feb 23, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day) 3 Mar 1, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day) 4 Mar 8, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day) 5 Mar 15, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day) 6 Mar 22, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day) 7 Mar 29, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day) 8 Apr 5, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day) 9 Apr 12, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day) 10 Apr 19, 2024 9:00 PM 6:00 PM Paramount+ (next day)

Fire Country has been on air since 2022.