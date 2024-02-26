Who plays Sleeper on Fire Country? Character and cast explored

The second season of Fire Country premiered on CBS on February 16, 2024. Fans have been awaiting the release of the series ever since news of its renewal was made public in early 2023. The show's new season witnessed the return of the titular characters and some ancillary ones.

Max Thieriot assumed his role as Bode Donovan, while Kevin Alejandro returned as Manny Perez. Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, Billy Burke, and Diane Farr also returned to their roles from the previous season. New additions to the main cast of Fire Country include Tye White, Rafael de la Fuente, Jason O'Mara, and Morena Baccarin.

Some of the actors from the recurring and guest stars have also made a comeback on season 2 of Fire Country. Prominent among those is Grant Harvey, who appeared as Sleeper Hadley in the previous installment of the show. The actor returns in the same role in this season as well.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Who plays Sleeper Hadley on Fire Country?

Grant Harvey portrays the character of Sleeper Hadley in Fire Country. He was born and brought up in Hawthorne, Nevada, US. He is currently in the later years of his 30s and has been active in the industry since 2008. One of his first significant appearances on screen was The Secret Life of the American Teenager on ABC, in which he appeared in approximately 32 episodes.

Other notable works of the actors include Animal Kingdom, The Crossing, Thumper, Billy Boy, The Neighbors, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Who is Sleeper Hadley on Fire Country?

As mentioned already, season 2 of Fire Country saw the return of all the actors from the main cast, along with a few new additions. Some from the recurring cast also made a comeback. Notable among them is Grant Harvey, who returned as Sleeper Hadley in the second installment of the show.

Sleeper has been an interesting character to observe throughout the series. In the show's first season, the audience was introduced to the character. Hadley arrived at the Three Rock Con Camp, where he crossed paths with his former cellmate, Bode Donovan.

As it turns out, the two were closely related during their time in prison in Lompoc, California. The duo used to deal with drugs during their time in Lompoc prison. However, since then, Bode has changed his ways, but Hadley has remained the same.

Even after being transferred to Three Rock Con Camp, Sleeper continued delving into his past ways of drug trafficking. Realizing that Bode Donovan no longer supports his endeavors, Hadley formed alliances with some camp peers. He did so and turned some of them against Donovan. On multiple occasions, he also attempted to physically harm Bode.

This constant threat to his life invoked worry and anger in Bode, who finally revealed Hadley's wrongdoings to Captain Perez. The two are then reprimanded and sent back to the prison.

In season two, Donovan and Hadley engage in a knife fight until an earthquake occurs. Bode saves Sleeper from being crushed and, in turn, asks him to confess his crimes and help him get released from prison.

Season 2 of Fire Country is currently airing on CBS. The widely popular action drama series returned with its second installment on February 16, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.