“That isn’t an excuse”: Fetty Wap admitting to opting to selling drugs as music “wasn’t doing good” gets slammed online

Willie Junior Maxwell II, or Fetty Wap, revealed in a recent interview with XXL how he turned to selling drugs after his music's low sales. The interview was his first after the rapper was known to have been sentenced to six years in prison for federal drug charges in May.

Netizens were quick to slam his revelations, with many pointing out that Wap's reasons shouldn't be an excuse to sell drugs for a living.

A user disagrees with Wap (image via @ThorDKidd on X)

Fetty Wap revealed that his main motive was to help provide for his family and when fans stopped purchasing his music, he turned to selling drugs.

"Nobody made me do it," Wap said. "Nobody forced me to do it. When I put myself in that situation, I ain't really think for the long run. I'm thinking I could just run up a few million dollars, and I'm gon' be good forever."

"When I wanted to start doing shit, this is what I know how to do," he added. "It was like, I'm being honest with myself. Like, 'Aight, the music wasn't really doin' that good'... Instead of pursuing my career harder or going harder to make people listen, I was a coward ... and I was just like, 'I can't let my family down."

He went on to say that despite being incarcerated since May, he's helped up his end of the deal by providing for his family from afar.

"He should've started a podcast," say netizens about Fetty Wap

After his interview went live, many social media users were quick to point out that there were other ways for the rapper to make money instead of resorting to selling drugs. Other users also pointed out that he could have invested the money he made with his trending hit songs like Trap Queen.

A user expresses disapproval (image via @officialcollinc on X)

A netizen takes a dig at Fetty Wap's lifestyle (image via @frankulom on X)

Netizens slam Fetty comments (image via @SirJamesNsane on X)

A user disapproves of Wap's side gig (image via @LFCAlexis10 on X)

Another user calls the rapper "greedy" (image via @_Faithforyou on X)

Another user blames Fetty for his choices (image via @purplemabell on X)

Another user wishes him well (image via @LFCAlexis10 on X)

Fetty also revealed that 50 Cent helped him after his music career fell off.

"He started showing me different ways, like shit to invest in," Wap said.

Fetty was arrested in 2021 for being involved in an alleged drug trafficking ring. In August 2022, the rapper pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.