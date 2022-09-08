Why is Fetty Wap in jail? Fans rally for Rapper's freedom as prison photos emerge

A new picture of Fetty Wap in prison recently surfaced online, sparking demands for his release from fans. In the picture, the rapper can be spotted in a brown jumpsuit, standing alongside three other inmates.

Fetty Wap is currently in prison for violating his bail conditions on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

His sentencing date is yet to be revealed.

Why was Fetty Wap imprisoned? Charges explored

On August 22, 2022, Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to drug charges. He might be sent to prison for five years.

The charges emerged from an arrest in October last year. Wap and five other co-defendants were accused of possession and distribution of 220 pounds of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020 in New York City.

Although he was released in November 2021 on a $500,000 bond, he was again sent to jail on August 8, 2022, for violating the conditions of his pretrial release. A judge has already rejected his bail for reportedly threatening to kill someone on FaceTime in December last year.

Prior to this, Fetty Wap was arrested in November 2017 on a Brooklyn highway and several charges - including DUI and drag racing - were imposed on him.

"Free him": Fans demand the release of Fetty Wap

Also known as Willie Junior Maxwell II, the singer is facing some serious charges and his release from prison is unlikely. However, ever since his new photo from jail surfaced online, fans have extended support towards him and have demanded his release on social media.

izzy. @izzy_y53 @Rap Dude looks mad skinny, hope he’s doing fine though @Rap Dude looks mad skinny, hope he’s doing fine though

Fetty Wap’s career explored

The 31-year-old’s first song, Trap Queen, was released in 2014 and was included in his mixtape, Up Next, released the same year. The song charted second position on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list in May 2015.

Following the song's widespread popularity, the rapper signed a record deal with 300 Entertainment. His second song, 679, was released in June 2015.

His next song, My Way, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was remixed by Drake. His fourth single, Again, was also a hit and this was followed by his first self-titled studio album in September 2015, which topped the Billboard 200 chart. He then released two mixtapes, Coke Zoo and French Montana and was nominated for two awards at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.

His next song, Jimmy Choo, was released in February 2016. Following that, he also appeared on Fifth Harmony’s song, All in My Head (Flex).

His next single, Wake Up, was released in April 2016 followed by Make You Feel Good in August 2016.

Wap’s next release was a mixtape called Zoovier in November 2016. This was followed by three more singles – Way You Are, Aye, and Lucky No. 7 in 2017. The same year, he released a song, There She Go. His EP, For My Fans III: The Final Chapter, was released in January 2018. In June of that same year, he released a mixtape titled Bruce Wayne.

He dropped his single, Birthday, on his birthday in June 2019. His next releases were a single titled Brand New in September 2019 and a mixtape, Trap & B, in February 2020.

