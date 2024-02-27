Where was Fire Country filmed? All shooting locations explored 

The highly anticipated Fire Country season 2 premiered on February 16, 2024, on CBS. The series revolves around a convict seeking redemption through the California Conservation Camp Program.

The first season left viewers on the edge with a major cliffhanger involving Bode's positive drug test and false accusations made against him by an attorney, leading to his return to prison. The Fire Country series stars Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, along with other actors Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke.

The series was entirely filmed in Canada and the USA. Read on to learn more about the popular locations where Fire Country was shot.

All filming locations explored: Where was Fire Country shot?

Filming for season 1 of the show commenced in Vancouver in July 2022 and concluded in April 2023. The premiere of the first season aired in October 2022. Fire Country season 2 began filming in late November/early December after significant setbacks caused by strikes by both the writers and actors.

California, USA

According to A to Z Filming Location, Fire Country is set in Northern California. The representation of the fictional city of Edgewood in an American state primarily relies on establishing visuals. However, the actual setting of the series is Rio Dell, Humboldt County, located on the west bank of the Eel River.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

According to WGTC, the production crew set up their fire station at Edgewater Fire Station, and the majority of the shooting was done there. The filming of the fictitious city of Edgewater took place in Metro Vancouver. Most of the filming took place in the Vancouver metropolitan area, a vast urban hub with an abundance of picturesque locations for town scenes, rather than in the actual city of Edgewood.

In particular, the majority of images originating from Edgewater are filmed in the village of Anmore, situated in the Metro Vancouver region. The city in Canada, situated in the southwestern corner of the British Columbia mainland, has been a popular filming location for several productions, including Deadpool.

Metro Vancouver consists of several communities, including North Vancouver City, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Richmond, and others.

Fort Langley, Langley, British Columbia

According to WGTC, Fort Langley, an attractive town situated in the municipality of Langley, is an additional significant location in Fire Country. The architectural elements and natural grandeur of the area create an ideal backdrop for a variety of urban scenarios.

Fort Langley has a plethora of attractions, including Fort Langley Community Park, the Community Hall, and the Fort Langley National Historic Site, all of which are featured in the television program.

Squamish, Vancouver

According to WGTC, the middle and ending sequences were filmed in Squamish in several settings. Filming here fortunately avoided any obstacles for the entire production staff. This is because they are not required to expend effort and time redesigning the locations.

The scenic community of Squamish, located north of Vancouver, contributes its breathtaking landscapes to the series. Due to its renowned natural beauty, Squamish has been a popular location for filmmakers seeking dramatic outdoor scenes, as seen in Big Sky and Final Destination.

With suspenseful plot twists and captivating storytelling, Season 2 is sure to keep audiences hooked. Released on February 16, 2024, Fire Country season 2 is available to stream now on Paramount+.