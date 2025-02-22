Fire Country season 3 episode 12 recap: A rescue mission turns tragic for Bode and Jake

CBS's Fire Country season 3 episode 12, titled I'm the One Who Just Goes Away, premiered on February 21, 2025. The latest episode of the action drama series continues Bode Leone's journey as he transitions from a convict to a free man and a full-time firefighter at Station 42.

The recent episodes of season 3 revolve around multiple ongoing storylines, including Bode and Audrey's budding romance, Walter's dementia, Jake and Bode's friendship, and the Leone family dynamics. In Fire Country season 3 episode 12, Bode and Jack take a risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest, which turns into a rescue mission.

They find a hiker trapped under rubble from a rockslide, and Bode gets injured in the process of rescuing him. While the duo try their best to get help and save the man's life, they run out of time. The hiker succumbs to his injuries, and Bode and Jake's rescue mission turns tragic in Fire Country season 3 episode 12.

Bode and Jake carry the weight of an unsuccessful rescue mission in Fire Country season 3 episode 12

In Fire Country season 3 episode 12, Bode and Jake set out on a routine risk assessment trip to Trinity National Forest but soon find themselves in the middle of a rescue mission. During their assessment, they find an unattended fire, and after searching, discover a man trapped under the rubble of a rockslide.

The man is a hiker named Rafael, a pediatrician from Argentina. They work tirelessly to free him, but Rafael is in critical condition, which he is aware of. Tragedy strikes when a second rockslide worsens the situation, leaving Bode with an injured leg. He is unable to move, and Jake has to make a tedious eight-mile roundtrip to get help.

Bode does his best to comfort Rafael, fulfilling his last wish to watch the stars together and share his thoughts on life, death, and the universe. When Jake returns with the rescue team, it is too late, and Rafael has lost his life.

In the aftermath of the failed rescue in Fire Country season 3 episode 12, Bode and Jake carry the weight of being unable to save Rafael. They head to Smokey's, where Bode drowns his sorrows in alcohol, and Jake is left to break the devastating news to Rafael's fiancée.

Both Jake and Bode are forced to confront past losses of loved ones through this incident, and fans can look forward to seeing how the duo navigates their trauma in the coming episodes.

Fire Country season 3 episode 12: Eve organizes a family day for Three Rock inmates

In Fire Country season 3 episode 12, Eve takes a big step as Three Rock Captain and organizes a special family reunification day at Station 42. With Gabriela's support, she arranges for the children of inmates to visit the fire station. With this initiative, she hopes that the children see the work of their fathers and bond with them by participating in fun activities like crafts and fire education programs.

While the event is largely a success, there are challenges along the way. One of the inmates, Cole, is reunited with his five daughters and son, Logan. Even though the girls are happy, Logan struggles with the visit.

He acts out by trying to take off in a fire truck and inflating a rescue boat indoors. Eve rises to the occasion and talks with Logan about his behavior. Eventually, he confesses to Eve that he is anxious about telling his father that he is gay. Eve encourages him, and Logan opens up to Cole, who responds that he will always love and support his son.

The event proves to be a major success, not just for the families but for Eve as well, solidifying her leadership at Three Rock and paving the way for future programs in Fire Country season 3.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country season 3.

