9-1-1 season 8: Full cast and character list explored

9-1-1 Season 8 is gearing up for its highly anticipated return with Part 2 premiering on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Fans have been waiting since November 21, 2024, when the first part wrapped up with the midseason finale Wannabes.

The break may have been long, but the show promises to come back with more drama, intense emergencies, and deeper dives into the personal lives of its beloved characters.

The upcoming episode, Sob Stories, is already making waves with teasers showing the 118 responding to a fire at an animal shelter, and Maddie getting pulled into a dark true-crime plot inspired by the 1980 case of Minnesota’s Weepy-Voiced Killer.

With the return of all the main characters and potential surprises in store, it’s the perfect time to take a closer look at the full cast and the roles they’ll play in what promises to be a game-changing second half of Season 8.

Cast members of 9-1-1 season 8

1. Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash

Angela Bassett in 9-1-1 season 8 (Source: Getty)

Angela Bassett is an acclaimed actress known for her powerful roles in films like What's Love Got to Do with It and Black Panther, earning multiple awards and nominations.

Athena Grant-Nash is an LAPD patrol sergeant known for her no-nonsense attitude. She’s a leader who handles everything from intense crime scenes to personal crises with the same level-headedness.

In Part 1 of Season 8, Athena juggled the aftermath of her house burning down and helped solve a series of emergencies, including taking down a fake officer during a high-stakes prisoner transport.

2. Peter Krause as Robert "Bobby" Nash

Peter Krause in 9-1-1 season 8 (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Peter Krause gained fame for his roles in Six Feet Under and Parenthood, showcasing his versatility in both drama and comedy.

Bobby Nash is the captain of Station 118 and the steady hand guiding the team through life-and-death situations.

In Season 8, Bobby leaves 118 and joins as a technical advisor on a TV show, Hotshots, where he struggles with an overzealous actor shadowing him. He also found himself protecting Athena during a chaotic plane crash rescue.

3. Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley

Oliver Stark in the middle in 9-1-1 season 8 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Oliver Stark is best known for his role as Buck on 9-1-1 but also appeared in Into the Badlands and various British television series.

Buck is a firefighter at Station 118 and has a knack for finding trouble. He’s Maddie’s younger brother and often the emotional center of the team.

Buck spent Part 1 of Season 8 dealing with a rough breakup with Tommy and struggling to find his footing. His friendship with Eddie was tested as he discovered Eddie’s plans to move to Texas, setting him up for a turbulent return.

4. Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt in 9-1-1 season 8 (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Jennifer Love Hewitt rose to fame with Party of Five and I Know What You Did Last Summer, and has since starred in Ghost Whisperer and Criminal Minds.

Maddie is a 911 dispatcher and Buck’s sister. Her voice is often the calm in the storm during emergencies, but her personal life is anything but calm. In Part 1 of Season 8, Maddie revealed she was pregnant again, and the new episodes will dive into a serial killer plot targeting her directly.

5. Ryan Guzman as Edmundo "Eddie" Díaz

Ryan Guzman in 9-1-1 season 8 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Ryan Guzman made a name for himself in the Step Up film series and has appeared in Heroes Reborn and The Boy Next Door.

Eddie Díaz is a firefighter and paramedic who has been grappling with his role as a father. His son, Christopher, moved to Texas, and Eddie spent most of Part 1 debating whether he should follow.

His storyline revolved around his struggles to maintain a connection with Christopher, and a conversation with Brad pushed him closer to the decision to move. His choice could have huge implications for the entire 118 crew.

6. Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Aisha Hinds in 9-1-1 season 8 (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix)

Aisha Hinds has an extensive TV career with standout roles in Underground, True Blood, and The Shield.

Hen is both a firefighter and paramedic, balancing her career with her role as a mother and partner to Karen. Season 8’s first half saw Hen and Karen regaining custody of their foster daughter Mara after a bitter battle with Councilwoman Ortiz.

Hen also dealt with workplace drama, including tensions with Captain Gerrard, and kept the 118 from being shut down due to budget cuts.

7. Kenneth Choi as Howard "Chimney" Han

Kenneth Choi in 9-1-1 season 8 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kenneth Choi is a seasoned actor known for his work in Sons of Anarchy, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and the Spider-Man films.

Chimney is a firefighter and paramedic known for his quick thinking and big heart. He’s Maddie’s partner and now preparing to become a father again.

Part 1 of Season 8 showed him cautiously navigating Maddie’s pregnancy, especially with the trauma of her postpartum depression from their first child.

8. Gavin McHugh as Christopher Díaz

Gavin McHugh in 9-1-1 season 8 (Image via ABC)

Gavin McHugh, a talented young actor, gained recognition for his role as Christopher Díaz on 9-1-1, bringing authentic representation to the character with cerebral palsy.

Christopher is Eddie’s son, a bright kid with cerebral palsy who has been a beacon of light on the show. His decision to live with his grandparents in Texas shook Eddie, leading to the season’s biggest cliffhanger.

In Part 1, Christopher was seen adjusting well to his new life, finding new friends, and embracing hobbies like chess, which made Eddie’s decision to possibly move even more complicated.

The new episode of 9-1-1 Season 8, titled Sob Stories, is coming out on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

