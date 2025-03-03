Paradise: Every major suspect who is likely behind the death of President Bradford

Paradise has been keeping audiences on edge since it debuted on Hulu on January 26, 2025. The show follows 25,000 survivors living in an underground bunker called Paradise after an apocalyptic event devastated the Earth's surface.

Ad

At its core, Paradise is a murder mystery, with every episode peeling back another layer of secrets and lies within the community. The show is led by Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins and James Marsden as President Cal Bradford, who were both tasked with maintaining order in the underground city.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Paradise. Reader's discretion is advised.

The show wastes no time in delivering its biggest shock: President Cal Bradford is found murdered in the very first episode. The crime scene is messy—Cal's body has signs of blunt-force trauma, and his tablet, containing critical information, is missing.

Ad

Trending

The twist? Security cameras went dark during the critical hours, meaning anyone in the bunker—or possibly someone from the outside—could be the killer. As the show heads into its season finale, the question on everyone's mind remains: Who killed President Bradford, and why? Here's a detailed look at every major suspect and what makes them potential killers.

Every potential suspect behind the death of President Bradford in Paradise

1) Samantha "Sinatra" Redmond

Ad

A still from Paradise season 1 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) has been a top suspect from the start. As the mastermind behind Paradise, she had both the power and motive to take out President Bradford. Cal wanted to reveal the truth about the surface being habitable, a move that threatened her control.

Ad

Sinatra also orchestrated the murder of the scientists who discovered this truth, showing she's not above using violence to maintain order. However, she recently told Xavier that she didn't kill Cal and that the DNA at the crime scene didn't match anyone in the bunker. It could be a lie, but if true, it takes her off the list.

2) Jane Driscoll

A still from Paradise season 1 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) seemed harmless at first, but her true colors showed when she killed Billy Pace on Sinatra's orders. She's a trained assassin, and her calm demeanor makes her even more dangerous. Jane was present on the night of Cal's death, and her role as a secret service agent gave her access to the President.

Ad

The broken bushes outside suggest the killer escaped through the window—something an agile agent like Jane could pull off. However, if the killer is truly an outsider, Jane might not be the one who struck the fatal blow, but her involvement still looks suspicious.

3) Marsha, Cal's former aide

A still from Paradise season 1 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Marsha (Amy Pietz) worked closely with Cal before the apocalypse and expected to be saved along with her family. Instead, Cal left her behind as the world fell apart. She had every reason to hold a grudge, especially after losing her loved ones while Cal was whisked away to safety.

Ad

The reveal that the killer might be an outsider fits Marsha's profile perfectly. She had the motive—revenge—and if she managed to survive on the surface, she could have found her way into Paradise to settle the score. Her betrayal would add a deeper layer to the show's already tangled web of lies.

4) Dr. Gabriela Torabi

A still from Paradise season 1 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Gabriela (Sarah Shahi) has always been a bit of a wildcard. She was close to Cal and knew many of his secrets. As Paradise's therapist, she had an influence on many residents, including Xavier. Cal told her that Billy Pace was dangerous, which could have been an attempt to mislead her or a genuine warning.

Ad

However, Gabriela is portrayed as someone who truly wants to help, and even Dan Fogelman says her character is the only one who isn't hiding anything. Still, in a show full of twists, even the "innocent" ones can't be ruled out entirely.

5) Kane Bradford, Cal's father

A snap from the show (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Kane (Gerald McRaney) is a surprising suspect. He suffers from dementia, which could explain a messy crime scene if he accidentally hurt his son. Kane has been shown to wander and have memory lapses, which might account for the missing tablet if he took it without realizing its importance.

Ad

His age and condition make him an unlikely assassin, but the fact that the DNA at the crime scene didn't match anyone known raises questions. If Kane wandered into the room and Cal surprised him, it could have led to a tragic accident rather than a calculated murder.

Season 1 of the show is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE