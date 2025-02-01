Who is Sarah Shahi? Everything to know about the Paradise actress

Paradise is a political thriller series created by Dan Fogelman that premiered on January 26, 2025, on Hulu. It revolves around a secret service agent, Xavier Collins, who becomes a murder suspect in the American President Cal 'Wildcat' Bradford's death. The series is produced by Chris Nguyen-Gia and executive produced by John Requa, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, etc.

The first episode of Paradise was released on January 26, 2025, followed by its second and third episodes, which were released together on January 28, 2025. The eight-part series will conclude on March 4, 2025.

Paradise is the second collaboration between Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman, who previously worked together in the popular NBC drama series, This Is Us. Brown is joined by a talented cast comprising James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Nicole Brydon Bloom, and more.

The series also features Sarah Shahi, who plays Dr. Gabriela Torabi. The 45-year-old American-born actress' real name is Aahoo Jahansouzshahi. She has Iranian and Spanish heritage.

The show's official synopsis, as per Hulu, reads:

"A security service team gets assigned to safeguard a former president."

A look into the Paradise actress Sarah Shahi's career

Actor Sarah Shahi was born on January 10, 1980 and raised in Euless, Texas. In her decades-long career, she has worked extensively on television and played the leading role of Dani Reese in Life, Mara Kint in Reverie, Sameen Shaw in Person of Interest, and Billie Connelly in S*x/Life.

Sarah also starred in the supporting role of Jenny in the sci-fi series Alias, Carmen de la Pica Morales in The L Word, and Renee Royce in Chicago Fire. In the 2000s, she had guest roles in popular shows like ER, The Sopranos, Boston Public, Frasier, Dawson's Creek, Supernatural, and Psych.

Furthermore, Sarah is also known for her work in films like A Lot Like Love, East Fifth Bliss, Red, White & Royal Blue, Hangman, Bad Therapy, and the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam.

What role does Sarah Shahi play in Paradise?

Sarah Shahi plays a therapist named Dr. Gabriela Torabi in the sci-fi thriller series. She first appears in the show's second episode when agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) is being subjected to a lie detector test to ascertain if he murdered President Bradford, played by James Marsden.

When questioned whether a part of him is happy with the President's death, she prompts Collins to answer yes and later uses his honesty as proof of his innocence.

In the third episode of Paradise, Dr. Torabi tells Collins that she recommended him to the President for a task that is not yet disclosed on the show. After the two begin an affair, she reveals that the President wanted him to be wary of his colleague Agent Billy Pace (Jon Beavers).

During an interview with ComingSoon on January 29, 2025, Sarah called her character an "earnest" and "kind-hearted" person before adding:

"She really, truly is this sentimental, kind-hearted character, and it’s nice to play somebody who is just earnest in that sense. She kind of carries around this natural bit of innocence in a world that is presented as very mysterious and very dark and people are not who they seem."

Viewers can stream all episodes of Paradise exclusively on Hulu.

