Paradise soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

The American political thriller television series, Paradise, premiered on Hulu on January 26, 2025. The series stars Sterling K. Brown as Special Agent Xavier Collins, assigned to protect President Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden.

Other main cast members include Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond, Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi, and Nicole Brydon Bloom as Special Agent Jane Driscoll.

The show has struck a chord with viewers, ranking among the top ten shows in multiple countries worldwide. In some places, it has reached the top position, a testament to its popularity.

Some factors contributing to its immense success include an engaging storyline, strong performances, and thrilling action scenes. Additionally, the soundtrack of the show also significantly enhances its narrative.

Some memorable tracks from the show include Welcome to Paradise, Something Massive, and Reboot Initiated. Besides, these, other songs have made a strong impression on audiences as well, which will be explored later.

The soundtrack of Paradise

The show's soundtrack was curated by Siddhartha Khosla, an Emmy Award-winning music composer. Previously, he has provided music to projects such as Only Murders in the Building, This Is Us, and The Idea of You. Having said that, the soundtrack for the show in question comprises the following tracks:

Welcome to Paradise by Siddhartha Khosla Christian Laettner by Siddhartha Khosla The President by Siddhartha Khosla Lockdown by Siddhartha Khosla The Attempt by Siddhartha Khosla Leave It There by Siddhartha Khosla Paradise by Siddhartha Khosla Something Massive by Siddhartha Khosla Grain of Salt by Siddhartha Khosla The Speech by Siddhartha Khosla Forced Retirement by Siddhartha Khosla Never Hesitate by Siddhartha Khosla What Is Life by Siddhartha Khosla We Need to Talk by Siddhartha Khosla Influx by Siddhartha Khosla Reboot Initiated by Siddhartha Khosla Void World by Siddhartha Khosla In the Dirt by Siddhartha Khosla Preparations by Siddhartha Khosla Paradise (OG Demo) by Siddhartha Khosla Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Wendy Wang by Siddhartha Khosla Another Day in Paradise by Siddhartha Khosla

About the show

When the trailer for the show was first released on YouTube via Hulu on January 16, 2025, the synopsis for the show read as follows:

"Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds."

The description under the trailer also mentioned the actors who would star in the show which included Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, and Julianne Nicholson. Later details from Hulu highlighted that Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV would also be part of the show.

How to watch the show?

The series is currently streaming on Hulu. Therefore, those with a subscription to the platform can watch episodes at no extra cost. Disney Plus subscribers can also watch the show if they are subscribed to the Hulu bundle at no additional charge.

Note: Since Hulu is only accessible in specific regions it will be difficult for most to access the show. In that case, one could use a VPN after checking with their area-wise protocols regarding its usage. Reliable Virtual Private Networks such as Nord VPN and Express VPN work best in such scenarios, allowing a hindrance-free environment for smooth viewing.

