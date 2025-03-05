Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 is set to premiere on March 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET, marking the long-awaited return of the hit medical drama. Fans have been on edge since the mid-season finale in November 2024, which left the crew of The Odyssey and its viewers in a whirlwind of emotions.

The upcoming episode, titled Shark Attack, starts as a two-part special that is expected to deliver intense medical emergencies and plenty of drama among the ship’s medical team.

The biggest cliffhanger from Part 1 revolved around Nurse Avery Morgan’s (Phillipa Soo) unexpected pregnancy. The mid-season finale, humorously titled Quackers, ended with Avery revealing her pregnancy to Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) and Nurse Tristan Silva (Sean Teale)—but without confirming who the baby’s father is.

The scene with Avery placing pink and blue rubber ducks on Max’s desk and the awkward tension between the trio had fans buzzing. Adding to the chaos, Dr. Brooke Lane (Adrianne Palicki) is set to join the team, and the teaser hints she might already have a connection with Max.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 will air on Thursday

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9, titled Shark Attack, will premiere on ABC on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET. This episode is the first part of a two-episode special, with the follow-up episode, Shark Attack! Part 2: Orca, airing the following week on March 13, 2025.

Here’s the release time for Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 across different time zones:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 6, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 6, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time (CST) March 6, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 6, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9?

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Viewers can watch Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 live on ABC on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET. If viewers miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

In Canada, viewers can catch the show on CTV and CTV Drama Channel, and it’s also available to stream on Crave and Disney+ via Star. Those with cable subscriptions might also be able to watch the episode on demand through ABC’s official website or app. Viewers need to check their local listings for accurate broadcast times.

What to expect from Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9?

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9, titled Shark Attack, will focus on a brutal shark attack that severely injures passengers on The Odyssey.

As shown in the trailer, the medical team, led by Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson), Nurse Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo), and Nurse Tristan Silva (Sean Teale), will handle bloody and complex emergencies while the ship navigates dangerous waters. Captain Massey (Don Johnson) will be under pressure to steer the ship to safety during the chaos.

The episode will also address the big cliffhanger from the mid-season finale Quackers. Avery’s surprise pregnancy and the mystery surrounding her baby’s father will play a significant role. With Avery placing pink and blue rubber ducks on Max’s desk to reveal her pregnancy, the episode is expected to explore the awkward dynamics between Max, Tristan, and Avery.

A new character, Dr. Brooke Lane (Adrianne Palicki), will join the medical team, and the trailer suggests she might have a past with Max. This could add more tension to the already strained relationships on board. Fans can expect intense medical cases, strained personal relationships, and the first part of what promises to be a dramatic two-part special.

A recap of Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 8 episode 9 arrives

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 (Image via YouTube/ABC)

In Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 8, titled Quackers, the show delivered a mid-season finale filled with drama, a quirky theme, and a major twist. The episode was set during “Rubber Ducky Week,” where guests on The Odyssey were obsessed with painting and hiding rubber ducks around the ship. However, the playful theme took a backseat to the unfolding chaos in the medical team’s personal lives.

The biggest development was Avery Morgan’s (Phillipa Soo) pregnancy reveal. She had been trying to solidify the relationship with Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) and Nurse Tristan Silva (Sean Teale), but both men admitted they only wanted her, not each other. Left feeling rejected and unsure, Avery discovered she was pregnant.

In a tense scene, she reveals the news to Max and Tristan by setting two pink and blue rubber ducks on Max’s desk. Neither Max nor Tristan took the news well. Max immediately tried to reassure her about managing medical school and a baby, and Tristan insisted that Avery’s choice was all that mattered. The episode ended with uncertainty over who the baby’s father is.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Meanwhile, the medical drama of the week involved Jerry Manafort, a guest with Pica, a disorder that causes people to eat non-food items. The medical team removed nearly 20 objects from his stomach through an endoscopy, but his condition worsened, leading to emergency surgery. They found a large part of his intestines necrotic, requiring major surgical intervention.

Outside the medical bay, Captain Massey (Don Johnson) dealt with the quirky “Quackers” movement, trying to keep the guests entertained while chaos ensued below deck. Tristan spent most of the episode in the pool with the ship’s chef, Vivian (Laura Harrier), as their relationship began to develop, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

With Avery’s pregnancy bombshell, a medical crisis, and personal entanglements, Quackers set up big stakes for the upcoming Shark Attack episode, leaving fans eager for answers.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 is coming out on Thursday.

