Opus soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The thriller movie Opus was released in theatres worldwide on March 14, 2025. Mark Anthony Green directed this psychological pop-themed movie that mixes music with suspense. The film's soundtrack, plot, and creepy atmosphere have gotten much attention.

A24 Music put out The Moretti EP with songs from the movie, which made things even more interesting. The movie is about a young writer invited to the remote home of Alfred Moretti, a famous pop star who went missing 30 years ago.

A big part of the movie is its music, which pulls people into Moretti's world, where fame, music, and manipulation are all mixed together.

The soundtrack has a unique mix of new music and old favorites. Nile Rodgers, the winner of six Grammy Awards, and The-Dream wrote three original songs for Opus. Besides these, the movie also has music by Funkadelic and TV On The Radio.

Looking into Opus movie soundtrack

Here is a complete list of the songs featured in the Opus soundtrack:

Maggot Brain – Funkadelic

Dina, Simone – Nile Rodgers and The-Dream

Tomorrow – Nile Rodgers and The-Dream

35mm – Nile Rodgers and The-Dream

DLZ – TV On The Radio

These five songs, ranging from psychedelic rock to pop, drive the movie's atmosphere, highlighting Moretti's complex persona and the sinister nature of his world.

Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans wrote the music for Opus. They are known for their work on Speak No Evil, Tulsa King, and Ozark.

Plot of the movie

Expand Tweet

Ariel (Ayo Edebiri), a young writer, gets an invitation to visit the private desert home of Alfred Moretti (John Malkovich), a famous pop star who hasn't been seen in decades. This is how Opus begins.

Ariel's job is to find out about Moretti's new album, which is interesting and hard to find. Moretti's devoted followers, who look like they are part of a religious cult around his figure, greet her when she gets there.

Ariel learns that Moretti is more than just a musician as she spends more time at the compound. He is also in charge of a dangerous plan that combines fame, power, and manipulation. Ariel learns more about the singer's life, and the more she gets involved, the stranger and more disturbing things become.

Moretti's music, which hypnotizes his followers, shows his power over the people around him. He plans to use Ariel's book, which she is writing about his return, to gain more power.

Expand Tweet

As Ariel gets more involved with Moretti's plan, it gets harder to tell the difference between his fame as an artist and his bad intentions. She is used as a chess piece in his game and tries hard to escape the pop star's cult-like control.

As the tension rises and Ariel's own safety is put at risk, she realizes that Moretti's mysterious disappearance years ago was just the start of something much worse.

In the end, Ariel has to choose whether to break free from Moretti's spell or fall under his growing control again. As she learns more about the man she used to admire, the story takes shocking turns, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Opus is available to watch in theaters nationwide.

