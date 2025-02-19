Opus: Release date, cast, trailer, and everything to know about the A24 movie

Opus is yet another entry in A24's growing portfolio of horror films. The production company has established its name in arthouse-style filmmaking with notable movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Lady Bird, The Whale, and Minari.

Last year, A24 released several horror films such as Heretic, MaXXXine, The Front Room, Y2K, and I Saw the TV Glow. This year, the company is all set to release the horror/thriller film Opus on March 14, 2025. Keep reading to find out about the cast, plot, and other details about it.

When will Opus release?

Opus premiered on January 27, 2025, at the Sundance Film Festival. It premiered alongside Joel Edgerton's Train Dreams, Josh O'Connor's Rebuilding, Benedict Cumberbatch's The Thing with Feathers, and Dylan O'Brien's Twinless.

Opus plot: What to expect?

A still from Opus (Image via A24)

Opus sees a young journalist named Ariel Ecton land amidst something sinister at the secluded estate of pop star Alfred Moretti, who withdrew from the public eye decades ago. The official synopsis on A24's website reads:

A young writer is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star's cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.

Who stars in Opus?

Opus stars The Bear star Ayo Edebiri in the lead role of the young journalist. This is Edebiri's biggest movie project to date. She has previously appeared in Theater Camp and Bottoms. She has also voiced characters for movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Inside Out 2.

John Malkovich plays the role of the pop star, Alfred Moretti. Malkovich has starred in movies like Ripley's Game and Burn After Reading. He also produced movies like Juno and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Supporting cast members are:

Juliette Lewis as Clara Armstrong

Murray Bartlett as Stan

Amber Midthunder as Belle

Melissa Chambers as Bianca Tyson

Tamera Tomakili as Rachel

Stephanie Suganami as Emily

Young Mazino as Kent

Tatanka Means as Najee

Tony Hale as Soledad Yusef

Is there a trailer for Opus?

A trailer for the upcoming horror film dropped in January 2025. It opened on a light note and appeared to be a comic adventure. Then, in true A24 fashion, it switched to a darker theme, giving viewers the idea that things are not as simple as they may seem.

You can watch the trailer below:

Production and direction

A still from Opus (Image via A24)

Mark Anthony Green has directed this movie in his directorial debut. He has spent over a decade as a part of the fashion industry and has even received accolades for his time spent as the Special Projects Director at GQ Magazine.

The film will be distributed worldwide by A24 and produced by Collin Creighton and Brad Weston of Makeready. Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson will produce on behalf of MACRO Film Studios, with Charles D. King serving as executive producer.

Additionally, Josh Bachove joins as a producer, while Sara Newkirk Simon takes on an executive producer role. Grammy Award-winning musicians The-Dream and Nile Rodgers, who have composed original songs for the film, also serve as executive producers.

