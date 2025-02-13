Friendship: Full list of cast in A24's latest outing

A24 movies are rarely a miss, and their upcoming film titled Friendship might be yet another addition to the long list of movies that have turned out to be hits for the studio. This film has joined the roster and is scheduled for release this year.

Two of A24's movies, Adrien Brody's The Brutalist and Colman Domingo's Sing Sing, have been nominated for numerous accolades, including Oscars this year. Friendship is speculated to follow in their footsteps, considering the rave reviews upon its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.

The film stars Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson in lead roles in addition to the sprawling cast of supporting actors. A trailer for it has been recently released.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson, and others star in Friendship

1) Tim Robinson as Craig Waterman

Tim Robinson in Friendship (Image via A24)

Tim Robinson is most widely known for his Netflix sketch comedy TV series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. He has received two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the TV show.

He appears as Craig Waterman, who realizes his friendship with his new neighbor spells trouble for his family.

2) Paul Rudd as Austin Carmichael

Paul Rudd in Friendship (Image via A24)

Paul Rudd is best known for playing Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This role catapulted him to global stardom.

Rudd plays the role of a man named Austin Carmichael in the film. He forms a close bond with his neighbor, Craig, but trouble lurks in the corner. He is also popular for his roles in comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Tom Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and I Love You, Man.

He will also appear alongside Wednesday star Jenna Ortega in A24's comedy Death of a Unicorn and Tom Gormican's action comedy horror film Anaconda.

3) Kate Mara as Tami Waterman

Kate Mara in Friendship (Image via A24)

Kate Mara gained recognition for her role as a reporter in Netflix's political drama, House of Cards. She has appeared in several TV series, including American Horror Story: Murder House, Pose, and A Teacher. Further, she has also starred in movies like Fantastic Four reboot, Megan Leavey, and My Days of Mercy.

In this new movie, she plays Tami Waterman, the wife of Tim Robinson's Craig Waterman. Tami encourages her husband to become friends with other males in the neighborhood.

4) Jack Dylan Grazer as Steven

Jack Dylan Grazer (Image via jackdgrazer/Instagram)

Jack Dylan Grazer's breakthrough role was as the younger version of the character Eddie Kaspbrak, a member of the Loser's Club in the adaptation of Stephen King's It. Grazer also voiced the lead character of Alberto Scorfano in Pixar's Luca.

Grazer plays the role of Steven in A24's upcoming outing. The character is vital to the movie, but much is not revealed.

Other cast members

Besides the actors mentioned above, the movie stars several other actors, such as:

Josh Segarra stars as Austin

Daniel London as Stan

Jason Veasey stars as Zed

Meredith Garretson plays Bianca

Brandi Burkhardt as Rebecca Springs

Meredith Garretson as Bianca

John Cenatiempo as Detective Belvedere

Rick Worthy as Dr. Mendoza

There are also other actors in the cast list whose roles are still undisclosed. This includes Hell of a Summer actor and co-director Billy Byrk, Anora actress Ivy Volk, and comedians Jon Glaser, Conner O'Malley, and Whitmer Thomas.

The plot of Friendship

As the title suggests, the movie is about friendship, but it is not nearly as simple as it sounds. Suburban father Craig (Robinson) develops a strong bond with his new neighbor Austin (Rudd). However, Craig soon realizes that his attempts to maintain his friendship with Austin threaten his family's safety.

The film had its world premiere in early September as part of the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness program. A24 had acquired the rights for the film's U.S. distribution that same month.

Direction and production

Expand Tweet

The comedy film is written and directed by Andrew DeYoung. He is credited as the director of episodes of shows like The Other Two, Pen15, High Fidelity, and Our Flag Means Death.

Nick Weidenfeld produced the movie alongside Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures, and Johnny Holland. The executive producers include Rudd, DeYoung Tracy Rosenblum, and Alexis Garcia.

Friendship will be in theatres in the U.S. in May, although the exact date of its release has yet to be announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback