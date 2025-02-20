Opus: Full list of cast and characters in the A24 movie

A24's upcoming horror movie Opus is set to hit theaters on March 14, 2025. It joins a long list of horror movies that the producing company has worked on since it was started in 2012. One of its most successful recently released horror movies is Heretic, starring Hugh Grant in the lead role.

Opus follows the story of a young journalist Ariel Ecton, who is invited to the secluded estate of Alfred Moretti, an iconic pop star who retreated from the public eye three decades ago. Upon arrival, Ariel finds herself surrounded by sycophants and journalists and soon begins to realize that something more dark and sinister is brewing there than it seems.

While Ayo Edbiri portrays Ariel, John Malkovich appears as Alfred. Keep reading to find out who else stars in the movie.

List of complete cast in A24's Opus

1) Ayo Edebiri as Ariel Ecton

A still from Opus (Image via A24)

Ayo Edebiri plays Ariel Ecton, a young journalist who receives an opportunity to visit the estate of retired pop star Alfred Moretti.

Edebiri began her career as a stand-up comedian before switching to writing for TV series such as The Rundown with Robin Thede and Big Mouth season 4. In 2022, she began starring as Sydney Adamu in the FX series The Bear, for which she won a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

2) John Malkovich as Alfred Moretti

A still from Opus (Image via A24)

John Malkovich appears as the pop star Alfred Moretti who attained legendary status before vanishing from the public eye, only to start showing signs of return three decades later.

Malkovich began his acting journey in his early 20s. He made his feature film debut in 1984's Places in the Heart, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Since then, he has received numerous other accolades, including an Emmy Award.

3) Juliette Lewis as Clara Armstrong

A still from Opus (Image via A24)

Juliette Lewis plays the role of Clara Armstrong. Not much is known about this character. However, considering her appearance in the film's trailer, we can expect her to be one of the journalists in the remote place where Alfred resides.

Lewis began her career as a TV actress when she was only 14. She earned her first Emmy award nomination in 2002 when she appeared in the TV film Hysterical Blindness. As of late, she is most prominently known for her role in the thriller series, Yellowjackets.

4) Murray Bartlett as Stan

A still from Opus (Image via A24)

Murray Bartlett appears as Stan in the movie. Although there are no details of his character available, he is expected to be one of the most important characters in the film.

Bartlett appeared alongside co-star Juliette Lewis in the Hulu miniseries, Welcome to Chippendale. He also starred in an episode of the hit HBO series, The Last of Us. Both roles earned him Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Supporting cast and characters

Here is a list of the other cast members and the respective characters they play:

Amber Midthunder as Belle

Stephanie Suganami as Emily

Young Mazino as Kent

Tatanka Means as Najee

Tony Hale as Soledad Yusef

Melissa Chambers as Bianca Tyson

Tamera Tomakili as Rachel

Aimee McGuire

Chris Highlands

Opus will be in theaters from March 14, 2025.

