How to watch Yellowjackets season 3? Streaming and broadcast details explored

The much-awaited Yellowjackets season 3 had its two-part premiere on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the psychological thriller drama has two parallel storylines. One follows a teenage all-girls soccer team who survive a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness in 1996 while the other reveals their life as adult women 25 years later, reckoning with their past.

In the season 2 finale, the teenagers fell out with each other, which set off a hunting ritual to determine who among them would be killed and eaten for the other to survive through the winter. The situation went further downhill as the episode ended on a cliffhanger with their wooden cabin getting burned to the ground.

With the beginning of the latest season, viewers eagerly await getting to know the person responsible for the tragedy that continues to haunt the women in the present day. The show is also witnessing new additions, most notably Academy Award-winner Hilary Swank, to the already stellar cast.

New episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 air on the Showtime network on cable television every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Where to watch Yellowjackets season 3?

Fans can also stream season 3 online on Paramount+ with a subscription to Showtime, as the network does not provide stand-alone streaming. The channels can further be subscribed through Prime Video and Hulu.

Showtime subscription with Paramount+ reportedly begins from $11.99 per month. New users on the platform have the opportunity to make use of a 7-day trial period before switching to a paid subscription.

Two years after the series debuted, the first season of Yellowjackets made its way to Netflix in October 2024. However, the next two seasons are yet to arrive on the platform.

How many episodes will be there in Yellowjackets season 3?

Yellowjackets season 3 reportedly has 10 episodes. The first two, titled 'It Girl' and 'Dislocation', released on Friday, February 14. The next two episodes are titled 'Them’s the Brakes' and '12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis', and are slated for release on February 21 and February 28, respectively.

Episodes five to 10 are set to be released on consecutive Fridays, in order, on March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28, April 4, and April 11, respectively.

The first season of the series premiered on November 14, 2021, and has 10 episodes. Season 2 debuted on March 26, 2023, and had nine episodes.

New faces to join Yellowjackets in season 3

While the core cast members of the series, who portray the survivors of the initial tragedy, remain the same, the latest season adds some new faces to the mix. The most notable addition among them is Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank, who will reportedly appear later in the season, and details of her role are still under wraps.

The 50-year-old Million Dollar Baby actress will be joined by Community star Joel McHale, who will be playing a recurring role.

The series regulars playing the teenage and adult versions of the survivors who are returning in the latest season are listed as follows:

Melanie Lynskey as adult Shauna

Tawny Cypress as adult Taissa

Christina Ricci as adult Misty

Sophie Nélisse as teenage Shauna

Samantha Hanratty as teenage Misty

Jasmin Savoy Brown as teenage Taissa

Courtney Eaton as teenage Lottie

