5 best Hilary Swank movies to watch ahead of Ordinary Angels

In terms of engaging plots and captivating performances, Hilary Swank movies have rarely failed to deliver. Most cinephiles associate the 49-year-old actor with critically acclaimed movies such as The Next Karate Kid (1994), Boys Don't Cry (1999), and Million Dollar Baby (2004). And this is one of the reasons why fans tend to get excited whenever they see Hilary Swank's name on the cast list.

The latest Hilary Swank movie that has been getting a lot of buzz is Ordinary Angels. Directed by Jon Gunn, it is set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024. Swank plays a hairdresser named Sharon Stevens. She gets the community involved to help a widowed father, portrayed by Alan Ritchson, save his critically-ill daughter in the middle of a snowstorm.

Based on real events, the movie promises to be a thought-provoking tearjerker that will make an impact on the audience. However, seeing as there is still time for the movie's release, fans can indulge in other Hilary Swank movies in the meantime that are just as engaging and memorable.

Logan Lucky, I Am Mother and three other Hilary Swank movies that prove she can effortlessly pull off any role

1) Insomnia (2002)

A remake of a Norwegian film, this Hilary Swank movie was a big hit when it was released. In the lead are Al Pacino and Robin Williams, who play LAPD detectives Will Dormer and Hap Eckhart, respectively. They are sent to Alaska to help in the investigation of a murder case, wherein they meet a young detective named Ellie Burr, portrayed by Swank.

With the talented Christopher Nolan in the director's seat, this technically-sound thriller offers a gripping narrative accentuated by memorable performances. It is also impressive to see Swank hold her own alongside industry favorites, Pacino and Williams.

2) The Homesman (2014)

Directed by Tommy Lee Jones, this Hilary Swank movie is set in the 1850s. A Western drama, it stars Swank as Mary Bee Cuddy, an unmarried teacher who is tasked with escorting three women showing signs of prairie madness to a church in Iowa that cares for the mentally ill. She hires a drifter named George Briggs, portrayed by Jones, to help her get the women to safety.

Swank does a great job portraying a vulnerable yet progressive woman who refuses to be bound by the gender norms of the time. She also has a great on-screen rapport with Jones, which helps elevate the storytelling.

3) Logan Lucky (2017)

Cinephiles who enjoy movies about heists should put this Hilary Swank movie on their must-watch list. The story focuses on two brothers, Jimmy and Clyde, portrayed by Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, who make a plan to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Swank plays Sarah Grayson, an FBI agent who investigates the heist.

It is interesting to note that Steven Soderbergh came out of retirement to direct this Hilary Swank movie. Witty and entertaining, the movie carries a lot more depth than viewers might expect at first sight. The casting is on-point, and each well-developed character adds to the engaging narrative.

4) What They Had (2018)

Emotional and heartfelt, this Hilary Swank movie marks Elizabeth Chomko's feature directorial debut. Swank plays Bridget Ertz, who rushes home after her Alzheimer's-striken mother, played by Blythe Danner, wanders the street in a blizzard. She, along with her brother Nicky, portrayed by Michael Shannon, hope to convince their dad that she needs to be put in a nursing home.

The best thing about the narrative is its portrayal of realistic situations that arise in families with elderly parents. It also beautifully explores changing family dynamics, relationship complications, navigating loneliness, and more.

5) I Am Mother (2019)

This Hilary Swank movie will appeal to sci-fi fans who enjoy character-driven, imaginative narratives. The story focuses on a droid named Mother, voiced by Rose Byrne. She grows a human embryo and names her Daughter. The human girl, portrayed by Clara Rugaard, learns everything she knows from Mother and they share a tight bond.

However, when another human, Woman, played by Swank, arrives at the bunker, Daughter receives some conflicting information that threatens her relationship with Mother. The movie offers great special effects, but what really keeps viewers invested is the plausible narrative complemented by well-developed characters.

These quality Hilary Swank movies showcase that the actor is as versatile as they come and can easily portray diverse characters with depth and precision.

