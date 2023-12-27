"Last year, I asked for a baby girl...": Adam Driver speaks about enjoying fatherhood in recent interview

American actor Adam Driver has been in the film industry for a long time now. Despite being associated with some of Hollywood's biggest films like Stars Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Marriage Story (2019), and Ferrari (2023), to name just a few, the actor has continued to be tight-lipped about his personal life. However, this changed when Adam Driver revealed some interesting family updates in a recent interview.

In his appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark on December 20, 2023, the 40-year-old actor got surprisingly chatty about his experience of fatherhood.

"Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting," the actor jokingly revealed.

In the interview, the actor shared the experience of being a father of two children, a six year old son and an eight month old daughter.

"I have to enjoy it more": Adam Driver on fatherhood and the importance of savoring every moment

The topic of fatherhood was introduced in the show as Driver spoke about welcoming his second child, a baby girl, earlier this year, with his wife Joanna Tucker. The taste of fatherhood is something that's not new to the House of Gucci actor, but with a new born at home, Driver apparently feels like stepping into the role of fatherhood all over again.

In the interview, Adam Driver jokingly remarked:

"Yeah, yeah. I have an older son who is six, and now she's eight months. You kind of forget how much babies kinda suck."

According to the actor, having a six-year-old son made him almost forget what it's like handling a baby. The most important change in the actor's schedule is not getting a lot of sleep because of the baby, but the actor is determined to enjoy this phase to the greatest possible extent.

Adam Driver said:

"Not a lot, not a lot, not a lot. But I'm remembering this time that I have to enjoy it more."

As he pondered over his experience of parenthood, Driver reflected that with his first born, he was anxious to bond, but this time, with his second child, he is willing to be patient and take every moment as it comes. The 65 actor remarked:

"This first time, it went too fast and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong. And now I'm more patient with her. I'm trying to enjoy it more."

Adam Driver also revealed that he is having "better luck" connecting with his daughter, and the actor suspects the baby girl likes him more than his son does. He said:

"I'm having better luck this time because my daughter likes me more. With my son, he didn't want anything to do with me for the first three years."

As it stands, Adam Driver is still learning the ropes of fatherhood, and this time around, with apparently more dedication and compassion.

More about Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker got married in 2013. The couple happens to be one of the most lowkey couples in Hollywood, and the duo has always managed to successfully escape the limelight and public attention.

Known for being extremely private, Driver and his partner first met in college when Driver was accepted for the drama program at Julliard. Joanne Tucker is also an actress who has starred in a couple of shows and movies. The couple has made several public appearances together.

Adam Driver recently starred as Enzo Ferrari in the movie Ferrari, which was released on December 14, 2023, in Italy.