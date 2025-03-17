Bet Your Life season 1: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know so far

Bet Your Life season 1 will premiere on Netflix on March 20, 2025. This Turkish crime-comedy show is directed by Hakan Algül. Initially named Hayat Benim in Turkish, it will have a strange mix of crime, humor, and supernatural elements.

Bet Your Life season 1 is about Isa, a writer who used to write about sports betting but has lost her way. He lost his job and is having a hard time with his enemies. When he meets the ghost of a famous businessman named Refik, his life takes a strange turn.

So, from eerie twists to a pacing narrative, this Turkish drama is expected to be a treat for both comedy and crime series fans.

Bet Your Life releases on March 20, 2025

A still from the Turkish drama series (Image via Netflix)

The much-anticipated Bet Your Life season 1 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 20, 2025. This new Turkish series brings together crime-solving with comedy and the supernatural.

Plot of Bet Your Life

In Bet Your Life season 1, the storyline follows Isa, a once-promising sports-betting writer. His career has taken a nosedive due to his failing predictions. Isa used to be a legend, but now he's lost his job and made enemies. Isa meets Refik, a famous businessman, just when things look the worst. Refik offers to help him, but there's a twist: Refik is dead.

Isa is asked to help Refik's ghost find out who killed him. At first, Isa doesn't want to work with Refik's spirit, but he soon agrees to solve the mystery. As they figure out how to be together, Isa has to deal with his own problems and try to figure out what happened to Refik.

They face scary turns, funny moments, and problems that push Isa to the edge along the way. Isa has to deal with both living and dead people to make things right and get justice for Refik.

The cast of Bet Your Life

The series brings together talented actors from Turkish cinema. Isa, the main character who is having trouble with his work and personal life, is played by Ata Demirer.

The ghostly businessman Refik, played by Uğur Yücel, brings Isa along on his search for justice. Seda is played by Esra Bilgiç. Aside from that, Lale Mansur, Altan Erkekli, Ümit Kantarcilar, and Sezin Akbasogullari are some of the other renowned cast members.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer shows a strange and darkly funny world. The first line, "We have a dead journalist and a businessman who committed suicide," sets the tone for the rest of the show. The trailer shows Isa, a writer who writes about sports betting, being forced by the ghost of Refik, a demanding tycoon, to help with the investigation into a murder.

The trailer hints at a show with funny dialogues, slapstick scenes, and creepy supernatural turns. Isa keeps seeing the ghost everywhere he goes. Once he tried to smash the head of the ghost, but it was of no use. Now, the living and the dead have to work together to figure out what happened with Refik's death.

Bet Your Life season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix.

