7 binge-worthy shows to stream on Netflix in March 2025

March 2025 promises a new collection of must-watch Netflix shows, ranging from historical dramas to crime dramas, love dramas, and even an animated fantasy quest. Whatever one's viewing mood is– politics, real-time intrigue, or travel into history's most notorious manhunt – the following seven shows have it covered.

Ranging from the grand period drama of The Leopard to the lifestyle whimsy of With Love, Meghan, here is a list of binge-worthy shows to stream on Netflix in March 2025. With high-profile casts, dramatic plotlines, and new reinterpretations, these shows guarantee hours of viewing.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Leopard and other binge-worthy shows to stream on Netflix in March 2025

1) The Leopard (Historical drama)

The cast of The Leopard (Image via Netflix)

The Leopard is a Netflix television series adapted from the classic novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. The show is directed by Tom Shankland, with contributions from Laura Luchetti and Giuseppe Capotondi. It is the second screen adaptation of the novel, following Luchino Visconti's acclaimed 1963 film.

Set in 19th-century Sicily, the novel follows the Prince of Salina and his household as they endure a period of huge social and political upheaval. As the old aristocracy struggle to maintain its grip on power, new forces arise, questioning accepted customs and re-drawing the country's future.

The visually stunning and rich period drama captures the grandeur and turmoil of 19th-century Sicily and makes history come alive with compelling storytelling.

2) The First Frost (Romantic drama)

The First Frost is a 2025 Chinese romantic drama series starring Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan. Adapted from Zhu Yi's novel of the same name, the series is available on Youku and Netflix worldwide.

It follows the reunion of two former high school classmates who unexpectedly rent the same house after years of separation. The story explores themes of love, longing, trauma, and healing.

The show is a moving romance that blends nostalgia, heartbreak, and personal growth. It keeps viewers hooked as the protagonists experience love, loss, and second chances.

3) Adolescence (Crime drama)

13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested in Adolescence for murdering a classmate (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's upcoming crime drama Adolescence, is created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne. It is set to be released on March 13, 2025. It stars Graham alongside Top Boy's Ashley Walters and The Crown's Erin Doherty.

Newcomer Owen Cooper leads as 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is arrested for murdering a classmate. The cast also includes Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, and Amélie Pease.

Directed by Boiling Point's Philip Barantini, the four-part series follows Jamie's family as they struggle with his arrest. Graham plays his father, Walters is Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Doherty essays the role of psychologist Briony Ariston. Each episode is shot in a groundbreaking real-time style and unfolds in a single continuous take.

It is a raw and realistic crime drama unfolding in real-time, providing a fresh style of storytelling that places the viewer in the midst of the emotional gravity of a family's drama.

4) The Residence (Mystery drama)

Cordelia Cupp investigates a murder at the White House (Image via Netflix)

The Residence is a mystery drama series by Paul William Davies for Netflix. Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower's The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the show centers on a fictional murder scandal involving White House staff.

Produced by Shondaland, it is set for a global premiere on March 20, 2025.

Set within the intricate world of the White House's upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs, the story follows eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp as she investigates a murder that occurs during a state dinner. As the case unfolds, tensions and conflicts among the 157 residence staff come to light.

The suspenseful murder mystery set in the White House weaves together political intrigue, scandal, and a detective for a truly addictive watch.

5) Wolf King (Animated fantasy adventure)

Wolf King follows 16-year-old Drew Ferran (Image via Netflix)

Wolf King is an upcoming British animated epic fantasy-adventure series inspired by Curtis Jobling's Wereworld novels. A production of Lime Pictures, the show is coming to Netflix on March 20, 2025.

The series tells the story of Drew Ferran, a 16-year-old who discovers he is the sole surviving heir to a centuries-old dynasty of werewolf kings. In the midst of coming to terms with his real self, he has to fight against the tyranny of the Lionlords and reclaim his heritage as the Wolf King.

It is an action-adventure fantasy ride filled with legendary beasts, fighting, and mythic battles, ideal for fans of heroic destinies and grand quests.

6) With Love, Meghan (Lifestyle/reality)

On her first day back on Instagram, Meghan Markle unveiled the first trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The show features the Duchess of Sussex cooking and gardening alongside notable guests like Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Alice Waters, and Prince Harry.

The show, previewed as the fresh direction for lifestyle programming, blends practical tips with candid advice. Directed by Michael Steed, the eight-episode series is produced by Markle and Harry's Archewell Productions in collaboration with IPC.

With Love, Meghan debuted on Netflix on January 15.

It is a lifestyle series that mixes conversations with creativity in the kitchen and garden, making it a delightful escape.

7) American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (Documentary/True Crime)

Firsthand accounts of the historic raid are covered in this TV show (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, this three-part documentary series is set to premiere on March 10. It delves into the global effort to track down Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden features interviews with key U.S. government officials who played a role in the decade-long pursuit of the al-Qaida leader. The series provides firsthand accounts from those involved in planning the historic raid.

Across three episodes, top intelligence officials from Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama's administrations highlight critical moments in the mission and the challenges that prolonged the hunt for nearly ten years.

The documentary offers unprecedented access to the decade-long pursuit of a global fugitive, unraveling history with firsthand accounts.

Viewers can also watch out for other new releases on Netflix like The Potato Lab, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, When Life Gives You Tangerines , Temptation Island, and more.

