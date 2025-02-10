7 crime dramas to watch if you love The Hunting Party

The Melissa Roxburgh starrer The Hunting Party which premiered on January 19, 2025, has gained plenty of buzz for its interesting premise. With new episodes set to release every Monday, the ten-episode series is centered around an explosion at a secret prison that used to hold high-profile criminals. Roxburgh's Bex along with other agents and officials have to track them down before things get ugly.

The Hunting Party also stars Patrick Sabongui, Sara Garcia, Josh McKenzie, Nick Wechsler, and others. Police procedurals are always interesting to watch but The Hunting Party takes the tension to a higher level by pitting the central characters against multiple adversaries who are cunning enough to commit gruesome crimes and still evade the law.

While fans of The Hunting Party wait for new episodes to air, they can indulge in the shows on this list that promise well-written narratives that are suspenseful and addictive.

Mindhunter, Tracker and five other shows like The Hunting Party that provide insight into criminal profiling

1) The Following (2013)

The Following, like The Hunting Party, boasts a thrilling premise (Image via Warner Bros)

Like Bex in The Hunting Party, the protagonist of The Following also has to recapture a serial killer who has escaped. Containing three seasons and 45 episodes, the show stars Kevin Bacon as former FBI agent Ryan Hardy. He has to stop Joe Carroll, a serial killer portrayed by James Purefoy, from carrying out a devious plan that involves Carroll's own son, Joey Matthews (Kyle Catlett).

One of the biggest reasons to tune into The Following is for its well-developed characters. Bacon has always been known for his intense performances and the way he immerses himself in this role is certainly commendable. However, it has to be said that Purefoy is equally captivating. He is able to match Bacon's intensity and proves to be a formidable villain who the audience will love to hate.

Where to watch: Episodes of The Following can be streamed on Prime Video.

2) Those Who Kill (2014)

Those Who Kill, like The Hunting Party, features compelling lead characters (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Similar to The Hunting Party, Those Who Kill also boasts a strong female protagonist who is tracking down ruthless serial killers. Based on a Danish series, it contains a total of ten episodes.

Chloë Sevigny plays Detective Catherine Jensen, a homicide detective who works cases with the help of Dr. Thomas Schaeffer, a forensic psychologist portrayed by James D'Arcy. In addition to solving new cases, Catherine is also looking into the disappearance of her brother and her gut keeps telling her that his case is somehow linked to her stepfather.

Those Who Kill is particularly engaging because it is devoid of run-off-the-mill characters that is common in titles from the genre. Each character feels unique and has been crafted with thought which helps add to the unpredictability of the plotline.

Where to watch: Those Who Kill is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Mindhunter (2017)

This show, like The Hunting Party, explores what criminal profiling entails (Image via Netflix)

The narrative of The Hunting Party makes it clear that Bex and her colleagues will have to fall back on criminal profiling to understand and track the escaped criminals. This highly acclaimed show, containing two seasons and 19 episodes, explores the beginning of criminal profiling.

Based on Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, it stars Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv and Holt McCallany. The focus is on FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench and psychologist Wendy Carr, who launched a research project to understand the inner workings of imprisoned serial killers and use that insight to solve ongoing cases.

From the well-crafted shots and memorable dialogue to the attention to detail when it comes to staying true to the period, Mindhunter offers the whole package. This is why it is not surprising that viewers can never just watch one episode. It is also commendable how the cast is able to bring the right depth and intensity in every scene without ever going overboard.

Where to watch: Mindhunter is available on Netflix.

4) Through the Darkness (2022)

Like Bex in The Hunting Party, the protagonist of this show is also a skilled profiler (Image via SBS)

The Hunting Party has been able to capture the viewer's attention because it weaves an intricate tale that is character-driven. The same is the case for Through the Darkness, which contains twelve episodes in total.

Based on a book by Kwon Il-yong, Korea's first criminal profiler, and Ko Na-mu, journalist-turned-author, the show stars Kim Nam-gil in the lead. He plays Song Ha-young, the very first criminal profiler in South Korean law enforcement. Even though his colleagues disregard his methods, he believes that criminal behavior analysis is a crucial part of criminal investigation.

Like The Hunting Party, Through the Darkness features hardened criminals who make a habit of hoodwinking officers of the law. Kim Nam-gil does a great job of portraying the burdens his character has to bear because having to think like a criminal on the job can come with its own challenges.

Where to watch: Through the Darkness can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki.

5) Copycat Killer (2023)

Copycat Killer, like The Hunting Party, draws viewers in with its immersive storytelling (Image via Netflix)

In The Hunting Party, Bex is running against the clock because every day that passes without arrests, the chaos keeps escalating. Similarly, the protagonist of Copycat Killer is also desperate to catch a notorious killer who gets braver and bolder with each passing day.

Containing ten episodes in total, this Taiwanese crime drama is set in 1990s Taipei. Wu Kang-ren plays Kuo Hsiao-chi, a determined prosecutor. He wants nothing more than to track down the serial killer named "Noh" who is terrorizing the city but the investigation hits many snags.

Based on Miyuki Miyabe's novel, this show thrives on imaginative plot twists that the audience won't see coming. Taiwanese dramas can feel a little drawn out sometimes but each episode of this fast-paced show has something new to offer.

Where to watch: Episodes of Copycat Killer are available on Netflix.

6) Grotesquerie (2024)

Grotesquerie thrives on an engaging narrative that maintains the suspense till the very end (Image via FX Networks)

Like The Hunting Party, the lead characters in Grotesquerie are up against evil forces who aren't easy to track down. Containing ten episodes, this riveting drama follows Detective Lois Tryon, portrayed by Niecy Nash-Betts, who is investigating a series of heinous crimes. She teams up with Micaela Diamond's Sister Megan to make sense of the clues left behind.

Nash-Betts particularly shines in the role of Lois and is able to showcase how the investigation starts to impact her on a personal level. The storytelling is complex and layered which means that viewers will really need to pay attention to follow the narrative but it is worth the effort because it all comes together in the end.

Grotesquerie will especially appeal to fans of psychological dramas that offer an interesting mix of horror and mystery.

Where to watch: Grotesquerie can be viewed on Hulu, Disney+ and Prime Video.

7) Tracker (2024)

The fast-paced narrative of Tracker will appeal to fans of The Hunting Party, (Image via CBS)

For Bex and the team, the main mission in The Hunting Party is to find and capture the escaped prisoners. As evident from the name, Tracker's protagonist has plenty of experience in this area. The show containing two seasons and 21 episodes, it stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw who is a quick-witted survivalist and tracker.

In the show, Colter picks up various assignments at the behest of private citizens, as well as law enforcement, to earn the specified reward money. Even though people around him question his motivations and methods, it cannot be denied that Colter's instincts always lead him true.

Like The Hunting Party, Tracker boasts an intelligent narrative that is driven by memorable characters who the audience can easily relate to. One thing that this show does really well is to blend intense action scenes with light-hearted moments that make for an enjoyable viewing experience.

Where to watch: Tracker is available for streaming on Disney+ and Prime Video.

Since it will take a while to get to The Hunting Party's finale, fans can indulge in these compelling shows that feature complex cases and relentless investigators who will do anything to catch the culprits.

