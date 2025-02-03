5 best August Carter performances to watch if you loved him in Hooligan

August Carter is a Danish actor who was born in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He has starred in various shows and movies, including Hooligan, Land of Mine, Paranoia, Equinox, and others.

In the show Hooligan, he plays the role of Mads. The series revolves around Mads, who is a young soccer player. He is forced to give up on becoming a professional player after suffering a serious knee injury. But he decides to fight for his club off the field and forms bonds with other football fans.

Viewers who liked Carter’s determined performance in the series can check the list below for some of his other works on TV and in movies.

Equinox, Paranoia, and other performances of August Carter

1) Paranoia

Paranoia (Image via SF Studios Denmark)

Directed by Kari Vidø, and starring August Carter and Zoe Bryan Hertz, among others, this horror thriller is about a woman, Lulu, who goes to a party and gets intoxicated after a few shots.

As she ends up in a hospital, Lulu sees a girl crying for help, and when she awakens, the girl is gone. After the incident, Lulu feels as though someone is following her, and her life changes. Carter plays the role of Mads, who also experiences a supernatural occurrence. The actor's raw realism and emotions heighten the movie's atmosphere and highlight his acting abilities.

2) Equinox

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Danica Curcic, Lars Brygmann, August Carter, and others, this Danish supernatural thriller was created by Tea Lindeburg. It is about a young woman, Astrid (Danica), who decides to investigate the disappearance of her sister, who went missing 20 years ago.

The series is full of twists and turns and has an engrossing narrative. Carter plays the role of Jakob, who plays the pivotal role of pointing Astrid towards a mysteirous island to help her in unraveling the mystery of her sister's disappearance. The actor showcases the character's complex nature and delivers a commanding performance.

3) Land of Mine

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Martin Zandvliet, and starring Roland Møller, August Carter, among others, this historical war drama is an acclaimed movie that is inspired by real events.

The film is about an incident where over a million German landmines were removed from Denmark’s shores in 1945. The film centers around the German prisoners of war, who cleared the mines and lost their lives. Carter plays the role of Rudolf Selke and expertly portrays his character in this gripping and heartfelt movie.

4) Tiger Milk

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Flora Thiemann, Emily Kusche, Emily Kusche, August Carter, among others, this comedy drama directed by Ute Wieland is about two friends, Nini and Jameelah, who have a great time on the streets of Berlin and indulge in alcohol, love, and drugs.

But things take a turn when Jameelah is in danger of being deported to Iraq and both of them witness a murder. The coming-of-age movie has an engrossing plot and Carter plays the role of Lukas, who is a love interest of one of the girls. The actor's portrayal of the exuberance of youth, lends a freshness to the film and its themes of love, therefore showcasing his acting chops.

5) Little Murders

Still from the movie (Image via Studiocanal)

Directed by Adnan G. Köse and starring Paul Falk, August Carter, among others, this drama is about a 12-year-old boy, Martin, who is the son of a respected judge but is accused of murdering a young boy.

Martin has a unique personality and listens to classical music and quotes Latin. Questions therefore arise about his role in the murder and how his best friend, a taxi driver, is connected to the case. Carter plays the role of Bodo and delivers a compelling performance in this serious drama.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of August Carter for their next binge watch.

