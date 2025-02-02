The Snow Girl season 2: How many episodes are there?

The Snow Girl season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 31, 2025. The Spanish thriller series is written by Jesus Mesas Silva and Javier Andres, and directed by David Ulloa and Laura Alvea. Atipica Films and Netflix produced this show. The second installment, titled The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game, is an adaptation of Javier Castillo's novel of the same name.

The show introduced viewers to the investigative journalist Miren Rojo as she navigated the dark and unsettling case of a missing girl. The first season was a huge success because of its plot twists and strong performances, making viewers want another installment. The second season consists of 6 episodes.

Episode count in The Snow Girl season 2

The Snow Girl season 2 consists of six episodes, following a similar format to its predecessor. Each episode has a runtime of 40 to 50 minutes.

The first episode opens by reintroducing Miren Rojo and setting up the new mystery she must solve. It often establishes key plot points and the primary conflict. In the second episode, as Miren delves deeper into the case, she encounters new clues and obstacles. Tensions rise as Miren's investigation leads to unexpected revelations.

The stakes grow higher, increasing the sense of urgency in the third episode. The fourth episode serves as a turning point, with major plot twists that challenge Miren's understanding of the case.

In the fifth, the season nears its climax, as Miren finds herself facing personal and professional risks. The narrative intensifies as she gets closer to uncovering the truth. The season finale unveils startling details about the investigation while leaving room for potential future developments.

What happened in The Snow Girl season 1?

The first season of The Snow Girl revolves around the disappearance of a young girl named Amaya, who vanishes during a parade in Málaga. Miren Rojo is a determined journalist and becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth behind the case. As she investigates, she uncovers dark secrets, hidden connections, and disturbing truths that lead her down a dangerous path.

Throughout the season, Miren encounters resistance from authorities, the media, and those who prefer the truth to remain buried. As the mystery unfolds, she receives disturbing clues that suggest Amaya may still be alive. With the help of journalist Eduardo, Miren pieces together the puzzle, revealing a shocking conspiracy that ultimately leads to Amaya's whereabouts.

The cast of The Snow Girl season 2

The season sees the return of key cast members, including:

Milena Smit as Miren Rojo

Aixa Villagrán as Inspector Belén Millán

Jose Coronado as Eduardo

Marco Cáceres as Chaparro

New additions to the cast feature:

Miki Esparbé as Jaime

Hugo Welzel

Luis Callejo

Luis Bermejo

Vicente Romero

Where to watch The Snow Girl season 2?

The Snow Girl season 2 is streaming globally as a Netflix exclusive. Viewers will require a Netflix subscription, which starts from $7.99 per month and rises to $24.99 per month.

The Snow Girl season 2 follows the established format of six episodes, ensuring a tightly woven and engaging storyline. With each episode contributing to the unfolding mystery, viewers can expect another suspenseful season filled with twists, emotional depth, and compelling performances.

