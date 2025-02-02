The Snow Girl season 2: Full cast and character list explored

Netflix's Spanish thriller The Snow Girl season 2 features journalist Miren Rojo, played by Milena Smit, as she confronts a disturbing case that puts her investigative abilities to test.

Directed by David Ulloa and Laura Alvea, The Snow Girl season 2 debuted on Netflix on January 31, 2025, furthering the adaptation of Javier Castillo’s book series. Season 2 tracks Miren as she undertakes a quest for a lost girl, revealing deeper ties to previous vanishings that intersect with her own life story.

This season brings back recognizable characters along with fresh faces. Miki Esparbé plays Jaime, Aixa Villagrán plays Belén Millán, and Hugo Welzel takes on the role of Ignacio “Nacho” Valdivia, among others.

Cast overview of The Snow Girl season 2

Milena Smit as Miren Rojo

Milena Smit plays Miren Rojo, a journalist committed to uncovering the truth behind complex cases. She previously starred in Parallel Mothers, where played Ana, a young mother navigating unexpected challenges.

For her work in Cross the Line, she was nominated for a Goya Award for Best New Actress. She has also appeared in The Girl in the Mirror, Tin&Tina, Dragonflies, and The Platform 2.

Miki Esparbé as Jaime

Miki Esparbé plays Jaime, a journalist and Miren’s new colleague who provides fresh insight into the evolving investigation. He is best known for The Innocent, where he played a determined police officer caught in a web of deception.

His other notable works also include Smiley and Reyes de la noche.

Aixa Villagrán as Belén Millán

Aixa Villagrán plays Belén Millán, a detective assisting Miren in her investigation. Villagrán gained recognition for her role in The Red Virgin, where she portrayed a revolutionary figure fighting for justice.

She has also starred in Vida Perfecta and The Neighbor. Her performance in Vida Perfecta earned her a nomination for a Feroz Award.

Hugo Welzel as Ignacio “Nacho” Valdivia

Hugo Welzel (Image via Instagram/@hugowelzel)

Hugo Welzel plays Nacho, the brother of missing teenager, Laura Valdivia. Welzel has been featured in El hijo zurdo, a thriller drama exploring the struggles of youth and relationship between a mother and son. His film Enemies is set to be released on theatres in April 25, 2025.

Ignacio Montes as Tomás Mendoza

Ignacio Montes (Image via Instagram/@ignaciomontesgonzalez)

Ignacio Montes plays Tomás Mendoza, Laura’s boyfriend, whose past and connection to Laura become crucial to the mystery. Montes is best known for High Seas, where he played a charming yet mysterious character in the Spanish period drama. He has also been seen in My Straight Son and Velvet Colección.

José Coronado as Eduardo

José Coronado (Image via Instagram/@_jose_coronado)

José Coronado plays Eduardo, Miren’s trusted mentor who offers guidance throughout her investigation. A veteran actor, Coronado has previously starred in The Innocent, where he played a powerful lawyer with a dark past. His other major works include No Rest for the Wicked and Gigantes. His performance in No Rest for the Wicked earned him a Goya Award for Best Actor

Luis Callejo as Andrés Garrido

Luis Callejo (Image via Instagram/@luiscallejo)

Luis Callejo plays Andrés Garrido, a high school principal connected to the case, whose role is under scrutiny. Callejo is well known for The Longest Night, where he portrayed an intense and calculating antagonist. He has also starred in Below Zero and Unit 42.

Álvaro Díaz as Borja

Alvaro Diaz (Image via Instagra/@alvaritodiaz)

Alvaro Díaz plays Borja, Nacho’s close associate who becomes entangled in the unfolding events. Díaz has appeared in Cuéntame Cómo Pasó, a long-running Spanish drama chronicling the nation’s historical and political changes. He has also worked on The Ministry of Time and The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, demonstrating his experience in diverse roles.

Behind the scenes and production insights

The Snow Girl Season 2 is directed by David Ulloa and Laura Alvea, with the screenplay written by Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig. The production is handled by Atípica Films. Filming took place in Málaga and Madrid.

The newsroom scenes were filmed at the SUR newspaper offices in Málaga, where the building’s exterior was modified to feature the fictional newspaper's branding.

Additionally, up to 30 extras were involved in filming newsroom sequences, contributing to the immersive depiction of a working investigative environment. The team also embraced the region’s unpredictable weather conditions, integrating natural rain into scenes to align with the dark, atmospheric tone of the story.

Catch both seasons of The Snow Girl on Netflix.

