One Chicago's crossover event In the Trenches Part 1, 2, and 3 recap

The One Chicago franchise has captivated viewers with its narratives that are interconnected with multiple spin-offs. Created by Dick Wolf, the franchise first premiered in 2012 with Chicago Fire, which introduced audiences to the lives of firefighters and paramedics at Firehouse 51. Over the years, the One Chicago expanded to include Chicago P.D. in 2014 and Chicago Med in 2015.

The latest One Chicago crossover event premiered on January 29, 2025, consisting of three episodes. The first one was titled In The Trenches Part I from Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11. It was followed by Chicago Med season 10 episode 11, titled In The Trenches Part II. The crossover continued with Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 11, In The Trenches Part III.

What happened in One Chicago crossover episodes?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

In the Trenches Part 1 (Chicago Fire)

The One Chicago crossover starts with Firehouse 51 responding to an explosion at a warehouse on Chicago's South Side. Initially believed to be an industrial accident, the team discovers evidence suggesting the explosion might have been intentional.

Chief Wallace Boden leads the rescue efforts, coordinating the team as they navigate the dangerous site. Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd investigate the explosion’s origin, finding traces of chemical residue that point to sabotage. Meanwhile, paramedics Sylvie Brett and Violet Mikami tend to the injured, offering medical care and emotional support to victims in shock.

The weight of the tragedy hits hard when they encounter a family searching for a missing loved one. The episode concludes with Boden warning his team that this disaster might be part of a larger threat.

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

In the Trenches Part 2 (Chicago Med)

The One Chicago crossover second part shifts to Chicago Med, where the emergency department is overwhelmed by victims from the explosion. Doctors and nurses face the challenge of treating a wide range of injuries, from severe burns to inhalation of toxic fumes. Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Natalie Manning focus on the most critical cases, including a firefighter injured during the rescue.

The situation takes a turn when Dr. Ethan Choi and Dr. Crockett Marcel discover a mysterious toxin in some victims’ bloodstreams. Their investigation involves analyzing the chemical composition of the toxin. Sharon Goodwin, the hospital’s administrator, is briefed on the findings and learns that the toxin might be linked to a bioterrorism plot.

Nurse Maggie Lockwood faces her own challenges, managing the influx of patients while making decisions about who receives immediate care. As the medical team connects the toxin to the warehouse explosion, they alert the Chicago P.D., ensuring the investigation moves forward.

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

In the Trenches Part 3 (Chicago P.D.)

The final part of One Chicago crossover centers on Chicago P.D., where Sergeant Hank Voight and his Intelligence Unit dive into the investigation. Using evidence from Firehouse 51 and Chicago Med, they piece together the origins of the explosion and toxin. The team discovers that a domestic terror group orchestrated the attack, intending to cause widespread panic and harm.

Detectives Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton take the lead in tracking down the group, following a trail of clues that leads them to an abandoned warehouse. Inside, they uncover a cache of explosives and chemicals, confirming the group’s plan for a second attack.

Their work is complemented by Officer Kevin Atwater, whose community connections provide valuable intel. In a high-stakes operation, the Intelligence Unit storms the suspects’ hideout. Officers risk their lives to neutralize the threat and one team member sustains injuries.

Despite the challenges, the operation is successful, and the suspects are apprehended. The episode concludes with the realization that while this immediate threat is over, the group’s connections hint at a larger network that may still pose a danger.

Reflecting on the aftermath

The crossover event ends with a scene where members from all three teams gather to process what they’ve experienced. The camaraderie and mutual respect among Firehouse 51, Chicago Med's staff, and the Intelligence Unit are evident as they share stories and offer support to one another.

Boden, Voight, and Goodwin discuss the broader implications of the attack, agreeing that vigilance and collaboration will be essential moving forward. Each team returns to their respective duties. The lingering questions about the terror group’s network leave the door open for future challenges.

Fans are left eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the One Chicago universe to find out how these heroes continue to safeguard the city.

Catch the latest episodes of One Chicago universe streaming on Peacock.

