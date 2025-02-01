7 characters who went missing in the 2025 One Chicago crossover

On January 29, 2025, a massive One Chicago crossover on NBC brought together the worlds of Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire. Created by Dick Wolf, the Chicago Universe has all the three shows under it.

Each show delves into the personal and professional lives of a group of first responders who handle the city's medical, fire, and police departments while juggling their personal lives. The three-hour crossover was gripping and emotional, pulling in over six million viewers.

The episode, titled In the Trenches, deals with the fallout from an explosion in a federal building. While most of the cast was present, a few notable characters were absent. Here is a list of seven such characters.

Joe Cruz, Naomi Howard, and other characters who were missing in the One Chicago crossover

1) Jack Damon, Chicago Fire

Michael Bradway (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Played by Michael Bradway, Damon surprisingly remains absent from the One Chicago crossover even though he recently returned to Chicago Fire. Even though he does not work for Firehouse 51, he is still in the area. He could have also offered support to Severide; however, he is absent from the episode.

2) Joe Cruz, Chicago Fire

Joe Minoso (Image via Getty)

Joe Minoso plays Cruz, one of the show's most prominent characters. However, his absence in the One Chicago crossover happened because he got shot during a robbery attempt, and even though fans speculated that he was leaving the show, he was instead suspended for two weeks. Therefore, his appearance would not make sense.

3) Naomi Howard, Chicago Med

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Image via Getty)

Played by Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Howard is a character who is more comfortable shadowing other professionals and is hesitant to take more risks. Even though her absence in the One Chicago crossover is not explained, it is most likely that the medical student is shadowing someone or is attending classes during the crisis.

4) Wallace Boden, Chicago Fire

Eamonn Walker (Image via Getty)

Eamonn Walker portrays Boden, a character who was the Deputy Fire Chief, so it is surprising that he is absent from the One Chicago crossover. Even though he left Chicago Fire, he is still at an important post to be worried about the gas explosion. The only reason seems to be that Boden does not want to intervene while Pascal is the new chief.

5) Nina Chapman, Chicago PD

Sara Bues (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Played by Sara Bues, Chapman is an Assistant State Attorney and has a strong dynamic with Voight. She could have helped him calm down during the crisis and helped him deal with his conflict with Lenox. However, as she leaves the town before the One Chicago crossover happens, it makes it impossible for her to be present during the emergency.

6) Sam Abrams, Chicago Med

Brennan Brown (Image via Getty)

Brennan Brown plays Abrams, a witty neurosurgeon with hilarious lines in the show. However, he remains absent from the One Chicago crossover because no one suffered from any head injury during the whole assault, and even though Abrams' enigmatic presence could have lit up the episode, he was absent.

7) Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, Chicago PD

Shawn Hatosy (Image via Getty)

Played by Shawn Hatosy, even though there was no real need for his character to be there during the One Chicago crossover, he is still an interesting character who might have involved himself in the story. He does not like Voight and could, therefore, become a team with Lenox, but his absence has not been explained.

All three Chicago series are available to watch on NBC.

