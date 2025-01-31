How to watch Chicago One (PD, Med, and Fire) crossover episodes in order? Explained

The Chicago One series, which includes Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, has become a popular television drama franchise since its debut. Created by Dick Wolf, the franchise started with Chicago Fire in 2012, showcasing the lives of firefighters and paramedics at Firehouse 51.

Its success led to the launch of Chicago P.D. in 2014, focusing on police officers, and Chicago Med in 2015, highlighting the challenges of doctors and nurses in an emergency room. Together, these shows offer a comprehensive look at the lives of first responders in Chicago.

A unique feature of the Chicago One franchise is its interconnected storytelling. Characters frequently appear across the different series, creating a shared universe and allowing for large-scale crossover events. These crossovers merge storylines from all three shows, enabling fans to see their favorite characters work together on complex cases spanning firefighting, law enforcement, and medical emergencies.

However, keeping track of these crossover episodes can be tricky. Here’s a guide to help you watch them in the correct sequence for an uninterrupted experience.

Chicago One: How to watch the crossover episodes in order

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Here’s a guide to the major crossover events and the order in which to watch them:

1) Chicago Fire Season 1, Episode 23: "Let Her Go"

This episode served as the backdoor pilot for Chicago P.D., introducing key characters like Sgt. Hank Voight and laying the foundation for future crossovers.

2) Chicago Fire Season 2, Episode 20: "A Dark Day"

Followed by Chicago P.D. season 1, episode 12: "8:30 PM", this intense crossover features a massive explosion in Chicago that forces Firehouse 51 and the Intelligence Unit to team up. While the firefighters work on rescue operations, the police investigate the cause of the bombing.

3) Chicago Fire Season 3, Episode 7: "Nobody Touches Anything"

This storyline continues into Law & Order: SVU season 16, episode 7: "Chicago Crossover" and concludes with Chicago P.D. season 2, episode 7: "They’ll Have to Go Through Me." It deals with the discovery of a child pornography ring, uniting Chicago's first responders with New York's detectives.

4) Chicago Fire Season 4, Episode 10: "The Beating Heart"

The first official three-show crossover continues in Chicago Med season 1, episode 5: "Malignant" and ends with Chicago P.D. season 3, episode 10: "Now I’m God." This event features a member of Firehouse 51 facing a life-threatening injury, leading to a gripping investigation involving all three teams.

5) Chicago Fire Season 7, Episode 2: "Going to War"

The story progresses into Chicago Med season 4, episode 2: "When to Let Go" and Chicago P.D. season 6, episode 2: "Endings." This event showcases a high-rise fire that impacts characters across all shows.

6) Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 4: "Infection: Part I"

This trilogy continues in Chicago Med season 5, episode 4: "Infection: Part II" and concludes with Chicago P.D. season 7, episode 4: "Infection: Part III." A rare bacteria outbreak brings the teams together to contain the crisis and hunt down the culprit.

7) Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 11: "In The Trenches: Part I"

This much-anticipated crossover aired on January 29, 2025, and continues in Chicago Med season 10, episode 11 and Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 11. A gas explosion in a high-rise sparks a race against time as first responders attempt to save civilians trapped underground.

Chicago One: Where & why watch in order?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC, Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, and Chicago Med airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c. One can also stream all these shows on NBC's streaming platform Peacock.

To follow the Chicago One storylines seamlessly, watch the episodes in the release order mentioned above. Many streaming platforms, such as Peacock or NBC’s website, organize these crossovers into easy-to-access collections, making them simple for viewers to enjoy.

The interconnected nature of the Chicago One franchise means that characters and storylines often overlap. Watching crossover episodes in order ensures you don’t miss key developments. It also enhances your viewing experience, letting you fully appreciate how the characters come together to handle major challenges.

