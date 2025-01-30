Watson premiere recap: A new chapter for the doctor

The first episode of Watson premiered on CBS on Sunday, January 26, 2025, and set the stage for a new chapter in the world of Sherlock Holmes. The episode was directed by Larry Teng, and written by Craig Sweeny, who is known for the show Elementary. The series shifts the focus from the famous detective to his trusted companion, Dr. John Watson.

Portrayed by Morris Chestnut, Watson follows the doctor navigating life after the death of Sherlock Holmes. The premiere explores his new life as a physician in Pittsburgh. The show also stars Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morse, Watson's ex-wife, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, and Randall Park as Professor Moriarty.

Disclaimer: Watson episode 1 spoilers ahead

The premiere introduces viewers to Watson's new role as a clinical geneticist while intertwining a medical mystery involving a pregnant woman, Erica, who fears she has inherited a rare genetic disorder. The episode opens with him in a life-threatening situation. After a mission alongside Sherlock, both men are caught in a perilous situation that leads to a fall over a waterfall. Watson regains consciousness in a hospital, suffering from a brain injury.

Trending

Shinwell Johnson (Ritchie Coster) informs him that Sherlock did not survive the fall, and he is left to rebuild his life. Six months later, Watson has set up a diagnostic medical clinic in Pittsburgh, seeking to move on from the past. However, his memories of Sherlock Holmes remain, and these past connections subtly influence his decisions and actions throughout the episode.

Watson episode 1: A medical mystery

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBS)

Watson’s new life as a clinical geneticist and internist is put to test when Erica, a pregnant woman, arrives at his clinic. She is visibly disturbed after an ultrasound, claiming she has inherited a rare and fatal disease known as fatal familial insomnia (FFI).

Along with his team of doctors, he investigates her medical history. They quickly discover that Erica’s symptoms do not point to FFI, suggesting that her anxiety may be causing her distress rather than the feared genetic disorder.

To ease her anxiety, the team decides to reassure her with false information, telling Erica that she does not have the disease. During a conversation with his ex-wife, Dr. Mary Morse, Watson admits that he regrets the decisions that led to their separation, including his obsession with going on one more case with Sherlock.

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBS)

His openness about the past, combined with the deception regarding Erica’s diagnosis, strains his relationship with Mary. As Erica’s condition worsens, Watson’s diagnostic skills are tested again. He discovers that Erica and her cousin, Autumn, share a rare genetic trait, leading him to realize that they both have biotinidase deficiency.

A simple supplement can remedy their condition, but things take a dire turn when Erica starts showing signs of severe illness. With no available surgeon due to bad weather, Mary steps in to perform a surgery, successfully saving Erica and her baby.

Personal and professional struggles

By the end of the episode, Watson faces both personal and professional challenges. After retrieving his belongings from Mary’s place, he learns that she has moved on and is seeing someone new. Though his emotions are conflicted, it becomes clear that their past relationship is irreparable.

Meanwhile, a new mystery emerges when Shinwell encounters a mysterious figure in Pittsburgh. Prof. Moriarty makes his presence known, hinting at a larger and more dangerous conspiracy. This encounter suggests that while Watson may be trying to move forward, the past, especially Moriarty, is far from finished with him.

Read more about You Hurt My Feelings: Full cast list explored.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback