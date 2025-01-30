What happened to Cruz on Chicago Fire? Fate of Joe Minoso's character on the show unveiled

The television series Chicago Fire has been a fan favorite since its premiere on October 10, 2012, as part of the One Chicago franchise. Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, the show follows the lives of firefighters and paramedics at Firehouse 51 in the Chicago Fire Department. One of the most beloved members of Firehouse 51 is Joe Cruz, played by Joe Minoso.

Recent episodes of Chicago Fire have raised concerns about Cruz's future in the series. The One Chicago crossover event revealed new developments, with Junior forcing Cruz into a dangerous situation and threatening to expose his past involvement in a crime with Flaco.

Later, Cruz admits to his involvement in the past incident with Flaco. Despite his confession, he avoids facing legal consequences due to a lack of concrete evidence, though he is issued a temporary suspension. This temporary suspension reassures fans that Joe Minoso is not departing Chicago Fire. Cruz is set to return to Firehouse 51 once his two-week unpaid suspension comes to an end.

Trending

Chicago Fire's Joe Cruz’s absence in recent crossover

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

The 2025 One Chicago crossover event, titled In The Trenches, brought together characters from Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. The crossover centered on a devastating gas explosion at a government building.

While many main characters appeared, fans noticed Joe Cruz was missing from the firefighting action. His absence was due to his past with Flaco Rodriguez, a gang leader connected to his history.

The situation escalated when Flaco’s cousin, Junior, was released from prison and pressured Cruz into illegal activities. This led to a dangerous encounter that ultimately resulted in Cruz coming clean about his past involvement and facing the repercussions of his choices.

Why was Joe Cruz suspended?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

In the episode preceding the crossover, Cruz finally admitted his past mistakes, particularly his actions involving Flaco Rodriguez and his connections to the Insane Kings gang. While he did not face legal consequences, his superiors at Firehouse 51 decided that disciplinary action was necessary.

As a result, Cruz received a two-week unpaid suspension for conduct unbecoming of a firefighter. This decision meant that he was not present during the high-stakes rescue operation in the crossover event.

In an interview with One Chicago Center as per the article published on Jan 28, 2025, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman discussed the deliberate timing of Joe Cruz's suspension, stating,

"He's the one character who's not in the crossover. [He has to pay] the cosmic price for what happened. It's so funny, because it really felt like, when do we suspend him? As we were building over the course of the season, it's like you don't get to be in the crossover. What you did, you were bad. It makes sense."

Is Joe Cruz leaving Chicago Fire?

Joe Minoso is not leaving Chicago Fire permanently. His two-week suspension is temporary, and Cruz is expected to return to Firehouse 51 soon. However, his absence in the crossover event raises questions about his storyline.

In the last episode before the crossover, Cruz reflected on his son Javi’s pride in him, prompting him to come clean to his colleagues and law enforcement to become a better person for his family.

His honesty, though costly in the short term, may ultimately help him rebuild trust with his team and solidify his place at Firehouse 51.

What’s next for Cruz?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

With Cruz missing from the crossover, fans are eager to see how his character will reintegrate into the team. Given that he did not appear in Episode 11, there is speculation that his suspension could extend into Episode 12. Whether this will be a turning point for his career or lead to further challenges remains to be seen.

For now, Chicago Fire viewers can rest assured that Joe Cruz’s story is not over. While he may have made mistakes, his character’s journey is far from finished. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how he overcomes this latest challenge and returns to Firehouse 51.

Read more about What role is Melina Kanakaredes playing in NCIS season 22? Everything you need to know.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback