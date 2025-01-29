What role is Melina Kanakaredes playing in NCIS season 22? Everything you need to know

NCIS season 22, CBS's long-running crime procedural, continues its tradition of investigative storytelling. The season premiered on October 14, 2024, and is available on CBS and Paramount+. Since its debut in 2003, the show has followed a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they solve complex cases involving the Navy and Marine Corps.

One of the most exciting additions to season 22 is actress Melina Kanakaredes, known for her roles in CSI: NY and Providence. Making her debut in the episode Baker's Man, Kanakaredes plays Eleni Kostakis, a bakery owner who becomes entangled in a complex murder investigation. Her character's connection with Special Agent Alden Parker adds an intriguing personal twist to the case, leaving fans wondering if she will return in future episodes.

Who is Melina Kanakaredes playing in NCIS season 22?

Kanakaredes plays Eleni Kostakis, a talented baker and owner of a local pastry shop. Her character has a personal connection with Special Agent Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole), who plays a significant role in the investigation.

While Eleni appears to be an ordinary business owner at first glance, the plot thickens when a crime occurs at her bakery. Parker, a frequent customer, finds himself entangled in the case, raising questions about Eleni's background and potential involvement.

Viewers may wonder what Eleni's future in the show is like, and NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder has given some hints. In an interview with TV Insider, Binder discussed Melina Kanakaredes' guest appearance as Eleni Kostakis in NCIS season 22. He praised her performance, stating,

"She was the name on the board when we were breaking the story. She's a ton of fun."

Binder also hinted at the complexity of her character, saying Eleni "might not be a good guy." Regarding the possibility of her return, he mentioned,

"The original plan was just the one episode, but she was so great that we have a board of people who, let's see if we can bring this person back."

Breaking down the episode: Baker's Man

Kanakaredes first appears in the NCIS season 22 episode, Baker's Man, where Parker visits his favorite bakery only to discover something suspicious. An employee named Virgil secretly slips a distress message into Parker's pastry box, pleading for help.

Concerned, Parker and his team investigate, only to uncover a shocking crime—Virgil has been murdered, his body found submerged in a vat of batter. Initially, Eleni falls under suspicion due to unexplained financial transactions and her ties to Virgil. However, as the team digs deeper, they uncover a larger conspiracy involving a corrupt parole officer exploiting former inmates.

By the end of the episode, Eleni is cleared of wrongdoing. However, her relationship with Parker remains an open-ended mystery, and their final conversation over homemade baklava hints at a possible romance or future collaboration.

Melina Kanakaredes and NCIS: What to know

Kanakaredes is no stranger to crime dramas. Fans will remember her as Detective Stella Bonasera on CSI: NY, where she played a tough yet compassionate investigator. She has also appeared in The Resident, Providence, and several high-profile projects.

Her ability to bring depth and complexity to her characters makes her a valuable addition to the NCIS season 22. Whether as a potential love interest for Parker or a future suspect in another case, her presence adds an intriguing new layer to the show.

Whether Eleni Kostakis returns in future episodes of NCIS season 22 remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—Kanakaredes' performance has made an impact. If NCIS continues to develop Parker's personal life, fans may see more of Eleni in the future.

Catch NCIS season 22 streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

