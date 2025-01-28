6 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Shafted

Starring Manu Payet, Antoine Gouy, Guillaume Labbe, and others, Shafted is a French sitcom that revolves around a group of middle-aged men in modern-day Paris, who are the best of friends but struggle with various masculine issues in a world where women are now in charge.

The raunchy and insightful show has received rave reviews for throwing light on topics like divorce, infidelity, dysfunction, and other mature topics with wit and clever insight.

At the core, the show is about a reinvigorated look at male friendships that face the challenges of love, life, and career together. Viewers who enjoyed the show and want to watch similar comedy series on friendship can check the list below.

The Bold Type, Community, and other shows like Shafted

1) Insecure (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on a web series by Issa Rae, this comedy drama created by Rae and Larry Wilmore features Rae herself, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and others. The show highlights the struggles of a modern African-American woman.

The impactful show is diverse and thoughtful and has a strong core of friendship in the characters played by Rae and Orji. The two best friends face various struggles in career, dating, and life. Like Shafted, the show explores friendship and navigating life together.

2) The Bold Type (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and others, this comedy-drama created by Sarah Watson is based on the life of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, Joanna Coles, and revolves around three millennial women who navigate friendship, love, and life, as they are all working in the same publication.

Like Shafted, the show revolves around a group of friends exploring the various facets of life and offers a nuanced portrayal of relationships. Both shows have relatable characters who are flawed, diverse, and authentic.

3) The Big Bang Theory (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, this American sitcom features Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and others, and revolves around four friends in California who are genius nerds and struggle to go through life due to their awkwardness.

The critically and commercially acclaimed show explores friendship and the various challenges of life and includes many scientific concepts. Like Shafted, therefore, the show’s core is about a group of friends who each support the other in their goals.

4) Community (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, and others, this American sitcom created by Dan Harmon focuses on a group of friends in a community college in Colorado, who come from different backgrounds but go through life together.

The show uses meta humor and pop culture references, and the friendships in the show are healthy and supportive. Like Shafted, the male friends in the show are loyal and provide emotional support to each other.

5) Friends (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

One of the most iconic shows on friendships, this American sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman revolves around the life of six friends in New York City, who go through love, life, career, and dating together.

A critically and commercially acclaimed series, the show is a staple in pop culture and set the blueprint for other shows revolving around friendships. Like Shafted, the show explores a group of friends navigating the various challenges of life together in a big city.

6) Good Girls (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Created by Jenna Bans and starring Christian Hendricks Retta, Mae Whitman, and others, this crime comedy drama revolves around three mothers in a suburb who are tired of struggling financially and decide to rob a grocery store.

But their plan gets them intertwined with a crime boss and the FBI. The show focuses on three mothers and wives who are each going through various troubles but decide to stay strong in their friendship. Like Shafted, the show explores the strength of friendship and solving problems together.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show of their liking.

