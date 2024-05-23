All main characters from The Big Bang Theory and what happened to them in the end

The Big Bang Theory starts with the friendship of Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, two physicists living together in Pasadena, California. Their lives take a turn when Penny enters the apartment next door. When Leonard instantly turned head over heels for her, Sheldon took some time to appreciate her.

Their other friends include Howard Wolowitz, an aerospace engineer, and Rajesh Koothrappali, an astrophysicist who struggles to speak to women. Later, Amy Farrah Fowler, a neurobiologist who became Sheldon’s girlfriend, and Bernadette Rostenkowski, a microbiologist who married Howard joined the group.

Their friendship evolved from a group of two to a gang of seven. Certainly, the character of Stuart Bloom can not be neglected looking at his journey throughout The Big Bang Theory.

The characters of The Big Bang Theory and their journey

Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper

In the finale of the series, Sheldon Cooper and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler finally received the Nobel Prize for their research on super-asymmetry.

Sheldon Cooper being brilliant yet socially awkward in The Big Bang Theory undergoes personal and professional growth. Despite his quirky and intellectually arrogant behavior, he proves to be a loyal friend and a caring partner.

Instances such as creating the Fun and Flags web series with Amy and singing Soft Kitty to Penny when she is sick showed his evolving empathetic behavior. During his award speech, he mentions the value of his friends and family describing Penny and Leonard as his “two dearest friends in the world.”

Johnny Galecki aka Leonard Hofstadter

Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory is portrayed as an intelligent experimental physicist who is happily married to Penny. They are shown as soon-to-parents at the end. His development from a self-conscious scientist to a confident husband is highlighted when he stands up for himself, in various situations.

Also, the mystery behind Leonard layering his outfit though he lives in Pasadena, California, is revealed. He admits that he's constantly wearing at least two layers on top of his body because he's 'chilly,' as Sheldon demands that the apartment's thermostat be set very low.

Leonard Hofstadter (Image Via Netflix)

Kaley cuoco aka Penny

Penny’s journey in The Big Bang Theory shows her as an actress to a pharmaceutical saleswoman. Penny transforms from a stereotypical character to a self-assured professional during the series. Along with Leonard she finally announces her pregnancy when on the flight to Stockholm.

Towards the end of Big Bang Theory, Penny seems surprised and excited that the lift which has been out of service since the first season, starts working. As she joins Sheldon and Leonard outside the lift, Penny exclaims:

"Can you believe it?"

The fixed lift puts an end to a running joke and brings about a touching moment of closure. Although unanswered question like Penny's maiden name remains a mystery, which has been speculated to be 'Teller,' stemming from season 2 episode 18.

Kunal Nayyar aka Raj

Raj or Rajesh Koothrappali, brilliantly played by Kunal Nayyar, remains single at the end of The Big Bang Theory, although his turbulent love life is one of the most interesting storylines of the sitcom.

In the end, he managed to convince actress Sarah Geller to accompany him to attend the Nobel Prize ceremony which surprised everyone. Raj's journey is characterized by multiple relationships, each of which shows his evolution and search for love.

Rajesh (Image Via Netflix)

Mayim Bialik aka Amy Farrah Fowler

Amy Farrah Fowler, a Neurobiologist and Sheldon's wife, as well as a Nobel Prize winner, excels in balancing her personal and professional aspirations. Initially mirroring Sheldon's quirks and intellectual arrogance, Amy evolves into a nuanced and emotionally expressive character that also brings a change in Sheldon.

Amy and Shedon’s love for science can be seen all through The Big Bang Theory's journey. She is seen saying:

"I love science so much. And it's given me a great deal, but it’s never given me a Nobel Prize"

In the end, while receiving the Nobel Prize, she urged young girls to pursue their dreams and said:

"To all the young girls out there who dream about science, go for it. It is the greatest job in the world, and if anybody tells you you can't, don't listen."

Amy's speech while receiving the Nobel Prize (Image Via Netflix)

Simon Helberg aka Howard Wolowitz

Throughout The Big Bang Theory, Howard is well known for his dressing style and flirty character. In the end, he is still employed at Caltech and married to Bernadette with two children. It marks a significant milestone in Howard's life, reflecting his journey from an immature and womanizing engineer to a loving husband and devoted father.

Despite his humorous antics, Howard continues to be a deeply loyal friend sharing a close bond with Rajesh Koothrappali.

Howard (Image Via Netflix)

Melissa Rauch aka Bernadette Rostenkowski

The finale of The Big Bang Theory shows Bernadette Rostenkowski happily married to Howard with two kids Neil and Halley, who are shown in the finale when the gang is off to Stockholm.

Her journey from working at the cheesecake factory to a microbiologist undergoes significant developments. Despite Howard's quirks and immature behavior, Bernadette sees past his flaws and deeply loves him, affirming her commitment by saying:

"You're the only one I'm interested in spending the rest of my life with."

Bernadette (Image Via Netflix)

Kevin Sussman aka Stuart Bloom

The turning point for Stuart Bloom was to find his love, Denise, a fellow comic book enthusiast who accepted him wholly. His comic book store became popular and flourished after years of struggle.

Stuart’s journey in The Big Bang Theory showed his transformation from a shy and lowkey comic book store owner to a confident individual. Additionally, he honed his parenting skills while looking after Neil and Halley in the absence of Howard and Bernadette.

Stuart on a video call with Howard and Bernadette

Ultimately, The Big Bang Theory is a legacy of laughs, lessons, and love, showing that despite individual differences, there is always a community that can become like a family.