10 heartbreaking moments in Young Sheldon that you won't forget

Young Sheldon recently came to an end after seven seasons on May 16, 2024. The spinoff prequel of The Big Bang Theory follows the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, an intellectually gifted child prodigy.

The CBS series gives viewers a glimpse into the Cooper family, comprising Sheldon and his twin sister Missy, their parents George Sr. and Mary, older brother Georgie, and their grandmother, Meemaw. The show combines humor and many heartwarming moments.

The series contains several memorable moments centered around the family that tug at the heartstrings of fans. With the final episode having been released, it's time to revisit the show's most heartbreaking scenes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Young Sheldon. It reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

The 10 most heartbreaking moments from Young Sheldon

1) Sheldon's Nobel Prize party

In season 2 episode 22, Sheldon hosts a party at his home. This bittersweet episode shows young Sheldon's attempt to fit in as he invites the entire school to the party to listen to the Nobel Prize announcements on the radio.

However, Sheldon doesn’t realize that none of his peers are interested. When no one shows up, the typically confident Sheldon gets visibly disappointed. Although Mary offers to join him, he refuses. This marks one of the first times fans see Sheldon cry.

2) Mary's miscarriage

In Young Sheldon season 2 episode 17, Mary Cooper learns that she is pregnant with her fourth child. Although unexpected, she is willing to have the baby due to her religious beliefs.

Initially, George is tense due to the additional financial strain. However, he gets a salary increase but Mary announces that she has already lost the baby, by the time George can give her the news. This is an emotional moment for her and it leaves fans empathizing with her loss.

3) George and Mary's marital problems

In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon hints that his father may have cheated on his mother during his childhood. While this is not true, George and Mary's marriage is far from perfect. In the Season 4 finale, George tells his wife during an argument that he is unhappy with her. The situation gets further complicated when George becomes attracted to another woman.

Their marriage faces an unprecedented challenge in Season 5 Episode 11. George Sr. encounters his neighbor and friend Brenda at a local bar and tries to leave, clearly uneasy about his feelings for her.

Meanwhile, Mary finds herself emotionally entangled with Pastor Jeff, even having sexual dreams about him. As she shares a cigarette outside the church with him, George arrives to surprise her but spots them together. This is a heartbreaking moment as he is visibly upset, sparking a period of turmoil in their marriage that continues for some time.

4) Dr. Sturgis' breakdown

The Season 2 finale of Young Sheldon takes on a serious tone as it shows Sheldon's mentor going through a difficult experience. Before Sheldon’s solo Nobel Prize listening party, Dr. Sturgis experiences a mental breakdown upon realizing he would never achieve the same accolade as his peers.

Meemaw finds him on the rooftop, standing on the ledge. Dr. Sturgis is then admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment. Worried about how Sheldon would react to the news, Mary initially tells him that Dr. Sturgis is being treated for mono. However, Sheldon eventually finds out the truth about the physics professor.

5) Meemaw's visit to Popop's grave

When Young Sheldon begins, Sheldon’s maternal grandfather has already been gone for a few years. Meemaw rarely talks about him, preferring to maintain her cheerful and sassy demeanor. However, in one of the rare moments, Connie faces significant sadness as she navigates her complicated dating life while missing her late husband.

In Season 3 Episode 13, she visits Charlie’s grave, sharing her struggles with staying healthy and single, and expressing how much she misses him. This episode reveals a more vulnerable side of Meemaw that she typically hides. Though she often cracks jokes and tries to live life to the fullest in front of others, she quietly grieves for her husband and strives to cope without him.

6) Paige struggles with her parent's divorce

Paige is introduced in Young Sheldon season 2 as Sheldon's arch-nemesis. Despite also being a child prodigy, she appears to be better adjusted than Sheldon and does not let her intellect consume her. However, her parents' divorce marks the beginning of a difficult period for her, and she appears to be desolate and rebellious.

In season 5, Paige's vulnerability is revealed when she reaches out to Sheldon for help. Her journey in Young Sheldon is a poignant reminder of how even the brightest minds can be deeply affected by personal turmoil.

7) Pastor Jeff turns against Mary

Mary's identity is deeply rooted in her strict Southern Baptist beliefs. Therefore, when Georgie, her son, impregnates an older woman out of wedlock in season 5, episode 21, Mary is profoundly shaken. She feels disappointed in her son's actions and desperately wants Georgie and Mandy to get married to avoid tarnishing her reputation. She also feels a sense of failure in the eyes of God.

The situation takes a sorrowful turn when Pastor Jeff, who has been Mary's long-time friend and boss, turns against her. He suggests that Mary should take a leave of absence from work, despite preaching about forgiveness and judgment.

He does not want Mary to be closely associated with the church due to her family's circumstances. This devastates Mary, as she feels like she has lost a significant part of her identity.

8) The tornado episode

Young Sheldon season 6 episode 22 depicts a tornado hitting East Texas, causing a lot of chaos. After leaving the airport, George Sr. and Missy find themselves looking for shelter together. Their relationship gets stronger as Missy admits her faults from the past and makes a commitment to do better.

When Meemaw returns from the laundromat to discover her house utterly wrecked, her humorous personality is replaced with dejection and seriousness. The entire episode is grim and emotionally heavy, but it also highlights the strength of family and community.

9) Missy runs away from home

Throughout her preteen and teenage years, Missy encounters many difficulties, which ultimately leads her to run away in Season 6 Episode 15. Not only does she feel betrayed at not being told about Georgie's baby, but she also struggles with her parents' strained marriage.

Missy also lashes out at her school teacher and then confronts her parents because she feels that she isn't given enough attention. In the end, she takes the tough decision to run away from her house. This episode tells the tale of a young girl attempting to deal with her family's discord, while facing the difficulties of puberty and adolescence.

10) George Sr.'s funeral

One of the biggest moments in the final season of Young Sheldon was George Sr.'s death. After episode 12 ends with the sudden death of Sheldon's father, episode 13 depicts his funeral. As each family member goes to say their last goodbye to the beloved character, Sheldon delivers an emotional eulogy.

However, it is revealed that he never gave a speech, and his eulogy was an imagination. An adult Sheldon expresses his regret over not speaking during the funeral and adds that he loves his father and misses him.

This is a very somber and emotional episode, but also a fitting goodbye to a character so well-loved within the show and by fans in real life.

