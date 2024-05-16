“It was really surreal, like a fever dream”- Sophie Turner talks about first date with Joe Jonas and getting married in her early 20s

Sophie Turner recently opened up during an interview with Vogue, and spoke about her marriage, relationship, and first date with Joe Jonas. In the interview published on May 15, 2024, Sophie Turner talked about how it felt getting married at an early age and also revealed that she was just 20 years old when she went on her first date with Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner stated that when Joe messaged her on Instagram to meet her in the pub, she took her brother and her guy friends, as she was fearful of “getting catfished.” She also talked about getting married just a year after the meeting. She stated that Joe Jonas, who is six years older than her, proposed to her in 2017. Expressing her feelings at the time, she said:

“It was really surreal, like a fever dream. Because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of, to the point I came back home and didn’t know how to do anything for myself.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas met in 2016 and started dating the same year. As per Brides, Jonas proposed to Sophie in 2017 with a $150,000 diamond ring. The couple then tied the knot in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

They then hosted a celebration for their close ones a few months later in France. However, after four years of marriage, the former couple filed for divorce in 2023.

“It’s strange when you get married so young” - Sophie Turner talks about being married at an early age

Sophie Turner recently appeared on British Vogue’s cover. She spoke at length about her marriage as well as getting hitched at such a young age. As she gave out details about her wedding in 2019, she also revealed that she is enjoying the dating phase in her life right now, as the former couple separated a year back.

In the published interview, Vogue mentioned that Sophie Turner is rumored to be dating Peregrine Pearson, a British property developer. Turner said in the interview:

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun. I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”

Furthermore, she also talked about co-parenting with her former husband, Jonas, as they share two kids. Their daughter was born in July 2021, while they welcomed their second child in July 2023. She stated:

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been creating headlines since November 2016, when they were spotted together at the Kings of Leon Concert in Rotterdam. Thereafter, they made their relationship public on social media as well, as the two posted pictures with each other on Instagram.

The couple was often seen on red carpets and at events together, until they announced in October 2017 that they had gotten engaged. However, after four years of being married, the couple announced in a joint statement that they were separating as the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Born in 1996, Sophie Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Apart from this, she also appeared in many other films and TV shows like X Men: Apocalypse, Josie, Dark Phoenix, Do Revenge, Survive, and The Staircase. She will now be seen in Joan, a TV series, which is set to release this year.