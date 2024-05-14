Shawn Christian's character Dr. Daniel Jonas on Days of Our Lives sadly passed away in 2016 after a car accident caused by Eric Brady. He was closely tied to the people of Days of Our Lives' Salem, as he was Maggie Horton's biological son.

Daniel had some interesting relationships, like being married to Chloe Lane and Nicole Walker. He was known for his medical skills, love life drama, and surprising family secrets, which made him a key player in the soap opera's storylines.

Since Daniel passed away, everyone remembers him for the way he positively affected their lives. His dedication to helping others and his selfless deeds have shown what kind of person he was, and his legacy continues to influence those who knew him.

Daniel Jonas' shocking death in a car crash on Days of Our Lives

In a sad twist of fate, back in 2016, Daniel lost his life in a car accident while trying to rush to help someone in need. He was speeding to the hospital to provide emergency care when his car crashed into another vehicle, leaving him seriously injured. Despite the efforts of his friends and coworkers, Daniel tragically passed away in the hospital, where he had spent so much time helping others.

The folks in Salem from Days of Our Lives were hit hard by Daniel's death. It was a shock for his loved ones, especially his daughter Parker and his on-and-off girlfriend Nicole Walker (played by Arianne Zucker). They had a tough time dealing with his sudden passing and had to work through their grief afterward.

The car crash that took Daniel's life was a shocker for fans of the show. Shawn Christian's performance as the character had won over viewers, so his death hit hard. The episode showing Daniel's last moments was a hit in terms of ratings, with fans tuning in to bid farewell to a character they had grown attached to.

Possibility of Daniel Jonas' return to Days of Our Lives

Fans and the soap opera community are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of Shawn Christian returning to Days of Our Lives as Daniel Jonas. Despite Daniel's tragic death in 2016, there are discussions and hints about him making a comeback, including flashback or dream sequence appearances. Christian has said he's open to reprising the role if the chance comes up.

The actor told Soaps.com,

“I would absolutely go back any time, if the opportunity presents itself. I would have to check out everything in that particular moment, and if I’m doing a film, I’ll do it, but can we do it after the film. But I would absolutely 100 percent say yes.”

Shawn Christian's excited about possibly coming back to Days of Our Lives, and fans are hopeful. He's thankful for their support and is open to playing Daniel Jonas again, which has everyone eager for his return. Soap operas are famous for their plot twists, like characters coming back from the dead.

We're not sure how Daniel might come back, but the show has a track record of resurrecting characters in all sorts of ways, so the possibilities are endless. Whether it's through fantasy, dream sequences, or actual resurrections, viewers have to wait to see what twists and turns the storyline will bring. Daniel making a comeback would be a surprise worth watching for.

Days of Our Lives is streaming on Peacock. New episodes arrive for Peacock Premium users every weekday at 6 a.m. ET.