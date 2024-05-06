Days of Our Lives: Will EJ advise Johnny to terminate Channel's pregnancy? Explored 

On Days of Our Lives, a gripping plot is building as EJ counsels Johnny about Chanel's dangerous pregnancy in the upcoming week of May 6. EJ's perspective is significantly changed when he finds out from Sloan that Eric, not EJ, is Jude's biological father.

EJ significantly changes his position by advising Johnny not to move forward with Chanel's high-risk pregnancy. The trio's interwoven relationships heighten the emotional turmoil surrounding the pregnancy dilemma, as Johnny, EJ's son, is romantically involved with Chanel.

The actors playing these roles—James Scott as EJ, Carson Boatman as Johnny, and Raven Bowens as Chanel—have fans excitedly awaiting the tension that is brewing. In the upcoming episodes, new decisions and revelations are set to draw viewers in and push the story forward.

Days of Our Lives: EJ's advice to Johnny on Chanel's pregnancy

In previous episodes, Sloan gives EJ a startling admission regarding Jude's fatherhood. Jude is not Sloan's biological child, but Eric and Nicole's. This revelation shocks EJ, who is furious and makes a strong demand for DNA test results right away, implying that he might not be entirely sure about the earlier test results.

On Monday, May 6, this information is revealed. Next, fans witness EJ furiously demanding the DNA results over the phone,

"As soon as possible."

This suggests that EJ plans to confirm Sloan's claim by doing more DNA testing, possibly due to doubts about the reliability of his earlier findings.

As EJ struggles with the idea that Jude is not, as he had previously believed, his biological son, this plot twist creates more tension and drama. One major plot point that will probably have long-term effects on the characters is the paternity reveal. A major plot point in the upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes centers on Johnny and Chanel's high-risk pregnancy.

Paulina unintentionally exposes Chanel's unborn child to radiation, which could result in severe birth defects, complicating the situation. When Johnny and Chanel learn of this, they start to think about ending the pregnancy. EJ tells Johnny that it's "too risky", adding that they "can't have this baby."

The Days of Our Lives promo shows the couple's emotional turmoil, with Johnny crying and Chanel wearing a hospital gown to highlight how serious their circumstances are.

A brief background of EJ, Johnny, and Chanel on Days of Our Lives

James Scott plays the nuanced character of EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives. He comes from a turbulent background in Salem. His parents are Stefano DiMera and Susan Banks. Stories about EJ's relationships with Nicole Walker and Sami Brady are just two of the many plotlines that he has been involved in. EJ has played both a romantic lead and a villain on the show.

Born into the drama and intrigue of the DiMera family, Johnny DiMera is a younger character, the son of EJ. From managing his relationships to adjusting to the expectations that come with being a DiMera, Johnny has had his share of difficulties and confrontations.

Raven Bowens plays Chanel Dupree, a more recent addition to the cast of Days of Our Lives. Her lively personality and close friendship with Allie Horton are well known. The plot of Chanel's story revolves around her romantic involvement with Johnny DiMera and the recent disclosure of her pregnancy at high risk. Chanel's on-screen journey has delved into themes of love, family, and tough choices.

With a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscription, Days of Our Lives can only be streamed on Peacock TV.

