Who plays Chanel DiMera on Days of Our Lives? All to know

Days of Our Lives is a popular soap opera in which Raven Bowens plays Chanel DiMera. Bowens has become well-known quickly, thanks to her acting and rapport with her co-stars. She replaced Precious Way as Chanel Dupree in 2021, and since then, she has experienced much with the character.

She's been through some ups and downs in her love life, including two divorces and a relationship with Johnny DiMera's twin sister, Allie Horton. Bowens is known for handling any storyline thrown her way and has excellent chemistry with her co-stars, making her a standout, especially among the younger actors.

Chanel, played by Bowens, is a big part of what's going on in Days of Our Lives right now. Love triangles and other unexpected drama quite frequently catch her up.

Getting to know more about Raven Bowens aka Chanel DiMera on Days of Our Lives

Raven Bowens is an American actress who plays Chanel Dupree on Days of Our Lives. Even though she had to jump into filming after getting the offer, Bowens still managed to bond with her co-stars on the show.

Bowens' character ended up being fluid, dating both Allie and Johnny, whom she eventually married. She's also been praised for promoting diversity in soap operas and believes it's paving the way for more actors of color.

Raven Bowens is best known for her roles in shows like All Rise, Future Man, and Insecure. Raised in San Diego, she discovered her love for acting early on.

What is Chanel DiMera's current plotline on Days of Our Lives like?

In a recent episode of Days of Our Lives, the beloved couple Chanel Dupree-DiMera (portrayed by Raven Bowens) and Johnny DiMera (played by Carson Boatman) found themselves in a harrowing situation during their honeymoon at the Horton cabin. A sudden blizzard struck, leading to Chanel mysteriously going missing.

Word quickly got out in Salem that Chanel had gone missing, which naturally caused a lot of concern, especially for her mom, Paulina, who was getting iodine treatments. Luckily, after a bit of a frantic search, they found Chanel safe and sound, bringing a huge sigh of relief to the family and ending the unexpected drama that went down during their honeymoon.

How many actresses have played Chanel DiMera on Days of Our Lives?

Precious Way and Raven Bowens both have played Chanel DiMera. Precious Way first brought Chanel to life on March 21, 2021. While on the show, she caused quite a stir by tricking Claire and Tripp into paying for expensive champagne.

Way's Chanel was confident and worldly but had a soft side, which came out when she was caught between Johnny DiMera and his twin sister Allie Horton. Days was her first acting gig. She eventually left the show to try out other things like the sitcom Partners in Rhyme and the musical series Queens on ABC.

Raven Bowens stepped into the role of Chanel DiMera on July 6, 2021. She added a touch of vulnerability to the character, showing a softer side while showcasing Chanel's business savvy as she and Allie started a bakery together.

Watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock Premium and fuboTV. Episodes usually come out on weekdays at 6 am ET on Peacock Premium.