Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 13 to 17

Get ready for an exciting week of Days of Our Lives from May 13 to 17! The past few weeks have set the stage for a week that will keep fans on their toes.

EJ is likely to find out the truth about Jude and then meet up with Sloan to talk about a deal that could help them both out on Days of Our Lives. Tate might be worried about Holly not texting back, which makes him think there's some deep stuff going on with her.

Over in another place, Chad finding Abigail's journal is likely to make him think about privacy and secrets after death, and Xander planning a scavenger hunt for Sarah was a sweet move that could change their relationship.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May 13 to 17, 2024

Monday, May 13: EJ and Sloan negotiate a deal

In this episode, EJ would learn something new about Jude and may decide to chat with Sloan about making a deal that could work for both of them. EJ would find out that Jude is actually Nicole and Eric's child, not his biological son.

Sloan is likely to spill the beans about Jude's true parentage to EJ. Things are bound to get more interesting on Days of Our Lives as these two figure out what to do next.

Tuesday, May 14: Tate and Holly's texting mystery

Ashley Puzemis as Holly (Image via Peacock)

Tate is likely to be a bit worried about Holly not replying to his messages, which would make everyone wonder what's really going on. The connection between these two on Days of Our Lives might be explored more, paving the way for some exciting events down the line.

Tate and Holly are a young couple who have recently gone against their parent's wishes to be together. Holly has started to develop feelings for Tate, but it's not certain if she's completely in love with him yet.

Wednesday, May 15: Chad uncovers Abigail's journal

Abigail passed away, and her journal was a big deal because it had personal thoughts and maybe some sensitive stuff that could affect the people she left behind. Chad might find Abigail's journal, which would bring up a tricky situation about privacy and secrets.

This Days of Our Lives storyline might get deep into Chad's feelings as he figures out if he should read Abigail's personal thoughts. It would be a thoughtful episode that gives viewers a glimpse into Abigail's mind and how her words affect the people she cares about.

Thursday, May 16: Xander's romantic scavenger hunt for Sarah

Paul Telfer (left) plays Xander Kiriakis (Image via Peacock)

Xander's sweet scavenger hunt for Sarah is likely to set the scene for a heartwarming and maybe even life-changing moment in their relationship.

This Days of Our Lives episode is sure to be full of excitement and emotion as Xander might work his magic to surprise Sarah. Xander and Sarah had a rocky relationship with trust problems, secrets coming out, and a surprise pregnancy.

Friday, May 17: EJ, Stefan, and Paulina's Li murder aftermath

EJ might decide not to reopen Li's murder case. This is likely to shake things up, with Stefan stepping in to ask for Paulina's help.

Get ready for some intense drama, power struggles, and possible showdowns as the characters clash over their different goals. EJ, Li, and Paulina may not be related, but their storylines cross paths because of the larger plot with Stefan, Gabi, and the DiMera family.

