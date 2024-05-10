How old is Kristen Dimera on Days of our Lives? Age explored

Kristen Blake - played by American actress Eileen Davidson - from The Days of Our Lives is the daughter of Rachel Blake. She endured a rollercoaster of an upbringing following the loss of her parents, and was raised by the supervillain Stefano DiMera alongside her brother Peter. Kristen Blake from Days of Our Lives is aged 55 according to DaysofOurLives.fondom and continues to impress on the show.

Initially a kind-hearted individual, Kristen's rivalry with Marlena Evans over John led her down a path of manipulation and aggression. Her descent into villainy reached its climax when she was ensnared in a scheme involving human trafficking, putting an end to her reign of terror.

Introduced on May 17, 1993, Eileen Davidson portrayed Kristen Blake on Days of Our Lives, alongside four other characters: Susan Banks (1996–98, 2014, 2017), Sister Mary Moira Banks (1997–98, 2017), Thomas Banks (1997), and Penelope Kent (1998).

Davidson garnered a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in 1998 for her multiple roles. Initially departing on April 24, 1998, Davidson's return to the show was teased after her release from The Young and the Restless in 2006. However, she ultimately crossed over to The Bold and the Beautiful as her Y&R character.

Kristen Blake, 1993-1998, aged 24-29 yrs

Kristen meets John Black after he saves her from a mugger, but their love is complicated by her ties to the villain Stefano DiMera. They have a fling, but Kristen is promised to Stefano's son Tony. Despite this, Kristen and John try to help find Roman and Marlena's kidnapped daughter, Belle.

When John is revealed to be Belle's father, Kristen marries Tony on The Days of Our Lives. However, Tony is later revealed to be Stefano's impostor. Kristen and John's relationship faces numerous obstacles, including Marlena's possession by a demon and Kristen's infertility.

Kristen schemes to have a child with John, involving a lookalike and fake pregnancies. Eventually, her manipulation is exposed, leading to a series of confrontations and even imprisonment. Kristen's vendetta against Susan, a woman involved in her schemes, ends tragically, with Kristen facing consequences for her actions.

Kristen Blake, 2012-2013, 44 yrs

Stefano convinces Kristen from The Days of Our Lives to return to Salem to reconcile with the DiMera family. She reconnects with her brothers, EJ and Chad, but faces resistance from John and Marlena. Despite their initial animosity, Kristen and John's relationship softens over time.

She begins a secret affair with Brady, Marlena's son who is also a resident of Salem, causing tension. Kristen's manipulations escalate when she drugs and seduces Eric, Brady's brother, and records it.

However, her plans unravel when Marlena exposes the incriminating video at Kristen's wedding to Brady. Kristen flees Salem after a confrontation with Nicole, leaving her fate uncertain.

Kristen Blake, 2014-2015, 46 yrs

Kristen kidnaps Daniel and plans to use him to get Brady to St. Louis. When Daniel turns the tables, Kristen is arrested in Salem and charged with various crimes. She strikes a deal with Marlena and Eric to drop the charges in exchange for a miracle drug formula.

Kristen and Daniel almost sleep together, causing further turmoil. Kristen kidnaps Theresa after learning she's pregnant with Brady's child. She flees to Italy, where she gives birth to Brady's son Christopher. Melanie discovers the truth and helps Brady confront Kristen. Kristen is presumed dead after a confrontation with Marlena and Brady.

Kristen Blake, 2017-2018, 49 yrs

In 2017, Kristen reveals herself alive in Memphis, claiming EJ is alive as well. She returns to Salem in 2018, disguised as Susan, but is exposed at John and Marlena's wedding.

Kristen flees with Claire as hostage but abandons her on The Days of Our Lives. Later, she kidnaps Eve and confronts Brady, admitting her feelings but is rejected. Kristen eventually leaves Salem with Brady but is revealed to have revived EJ and is keeping him hidden.

Kristen Blake, 2019-present, 50-55 yrs

Kristen returns to Salem disguised as Nicole Walker with Xander's help. She manipulates Brady and Stefan, orchestrates a marriage to Tony to reclaim DiMera Enterprises, and plots against Sarah, stealing her embryo. Kristen's baby is switched at birth, and she later discovers her daughter is alive.

Final thoughts

Kristen forms an unlikely friendship with Lani on the Days of Our Lives while in a convent, but later seeks revenge on the Kiriakis family. She escapes prison and schemes to maintain her influence, even after being pardoned.

Kristen's plans become increasingly complicated, involving Rolf, Li Shin, and Stefan's resurrection. She faces imprisonment again but continues to navigate complex relationships, including with Brady and Rachel.

