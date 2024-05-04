This week on Days of Our Lives, from April 29 to May 3, Salem was steeped in drama and pivotal changes. The town witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions as its residents grappled with daunting choices and tricky dilemmas.

The drama unfolded with Theresa Donovan upset at Alex Kiriakis for his night with Kristen Dimera, which was merely the tip of the iceberg in a week brimming with wedding buzz, heartfelt farewells, and financial tiffs. Konstantin Meleounis added fuel to the fire by involving Theresa in a dispute over a pre-nuptial agreement.

Amid the drama, Tripp Johnson and Wendy Shin's heartfelt departure from Salem marked a significant moment, countered by tender instances like Brady Black's quality time with his daughter Rachel before her school trip. Additionally, Kayla Brady endeavored to repair the rift between Steve Johnson and John Black, weaving through the personal and touching sequences that characterized an intensely eventful week in Salem.

Days of Our Lives weekly spoilers April 29-May 3

Monday, April 29, 2024

Theresa's Fierce Confrontation (Image via The BurBank Studio)

Last week Days of Our Lives kicked off explosively. Theresa Donovan confronted Alex Kiriakis fiercely for spending the night with Kristen Dimera, sparking a significant blowout. At the same time, Konstantin Meleounis attempted to sidestep a pre-nup dilemma by entangling Theresa in his predicament.

While some stirred the pot, others bid farewell. Tripp and Wendy bid Salem a heartfelt goodbye, leaving many feeling emotional. Nevertheless, life marched on. Kayla encouraged Steve to reconcile with John, and Brady shared a sweet moment with Rachel before her field trip.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Sloan and Eric's financial dispute (Image via The BurBank Studio)

The following day was tense on Days of Our Lives. Chanel Dupree fell ill, leaving Paulina Price and Johnny Dimera worried. In Salem, everyone rallies together in tough times, and this instance was no different. Amidst the anxiety, Marlena Evans sought answers, questioning Everett Lynch about his sudden decision to stop therapy.

A major shock came when Julie Williams discovered Maggie Horton's intentions to marry Konstantin. Meanwhile, Konstantin had John doing his bidding, with John receiving mysterious commands as The Pawn.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Come Wednesday, money was causing friction. Sloan Petersen and Eric Brady butted heads over their finances. Money talks can get messy, and this fight was no different. Then there was EJ, who was all worked up and had it out for Paulina, wanting her out as mayor after she put him down.

Sparks flew, and not the good kind. This was a showdown of who could hold power in Salem, and everyone was bracing for what would come next.

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Secrets spill as Leo confides in EJ (Image via The BurBank Studio)

Leo, feeling bold after getting drunk, decided to spill all to EJ. Meanwhile, Ava, Harris, and Stefan stumbled upon Clyde's little black book, uncovering secrets that could change everything. As Eric and Nicole find themselves in an all-too-familiar comfort with each other, Sloan decides to put an end to Leo's attempts at mooching off her.

With Stefan and Kristen heating things up to oust EJ from DiMera Enterprises, tensions are at an all-time high. And amidst all this, Marlena opens up to Roman about her concerns for John, indicating that drama in Salem is never too far away.

Friday, May 3, 2024

Days of Our Lives - Sloan confronts EJ (Image via TheBurBank Studio)

The drama heightens as Sloan reveals to EJ truths Leo was utterly oblivious of, while in a bold move, The Pawn invades Maggie's safe. Conversations turn deep and revealing: Eric grapples with the heart of his issues with Sloan as Leo shares a life-altering secret with EJ. Nicole, laying bare her soul to Marlena, discusses her tangled feelings and the challenges of raising Holly.

On another note, Marlena and John, much like Julie, are taken aback by Maggie's decision to marry Konstantin, exposing the layered complexities of relationships in Salem.

As the week concluded, the residents of Salem navigated through a maze of emotions and tested loyalties, leaving viewers anticipating what the future holds. The saga of love, betrayal, and reconciliation promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Viewers can watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives weekdays at 6 am ET on Peacock TV, continuing the drama and unexpected twists.