What happened to Konstantin on Days of Our Lives? Current plot dynamics explored

Konstantin is set to face a dramatic showdown in the upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes.

Viewers waiting for Maggie to see Konstantin's true intent for long may finally have their prayers answered, and the heiress seems to have realized the truth about her future husband. Fans of the show, meanwhile, have known Konstantin Meleounis as a greedy person trying to con Maggie.

For the uninitiated, Days of Our Lives is an NBC soap opera streaming on Peacock. One of the longest-running television programs, Days of Our Lives is set in Salem, a fictional city in Illinois.

The plot revolves around generations of the Brady family, The Horton family, the Kiriakis family and the DiMera family.

Is Konstantin getting exposed before Maggie in Days of Our Lives?

The long-awaited event seems to be finally approaching, with Maggie realizing the real intent behind Konstantin's loving attitude. While the other characters in the plot including Marlena, Steve and John, already knew about Konstantin's greed, as did the audience, Maggie was oblivious to it.

In the episodes leading to this week, Maggie planned her marriage with Konstantin. She told Marlena and John about her decision to marry, who were worried about the union. They tried to talk to Steve about this and formulate a plan to put the marriage on hold.

Konstantin Meleounis, meanwhile, has been trying to avoid signing a pre-nuptial contract. He asked Theresa to help him evade the commitment agreement.

What is Konstantin craving for?

Konstantin wants Maggie's money (Image via Twitter and Days of Our Lives)

As longtime viewers know, Maggie is slated to come to a huge fortune from Victor's will. Konstantin has been eyeing the money. His initial plan was to use Theresa to get at least part of the money, but he later targeted Maggie and wanted to get a bigger catch.

As the episode released on May 7, 2024, showed Maggie informing Konstantin, Xander and Sarah about the probate of Victor's will coming through, the husband-to-be must have gotten eager to grab Maggie's share.

What is likely to happen in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives?

Konstantin and Maggie in different scenes (Image via Days of Our Lives)

Trying to put his plan to fruition soon, Konstantin must push for the wedding plans. He will try to pull Sarah Horton into his plans and strengthen his stand. However, Marlena and John have already devised a plan to expose Konstantin and pulled in Steve with them.

Once Maggie knows the truth about her groom-to-be, she will react in the strongest possible way as many of the previous episodes have shown her to be quite ruthless with her enemies.

As told by Maggie actor Suzanne Rogers to Soap Opera Digest, Maggie will listen to Marlena, Steve and John. She will feel hurt for being deceived by someone she trusted. As per Suzanne, Maggie will likely feel Konstantin was disrespecting Victor, whom she holds in high regard after so many years in Days of Our Lives.

Meanwhile, a greedy Konstantin will likely press for the wedding and continue to pursue her. This would cause both resentment and aversion in Maggie's heart according to Suzanne Rogers. She may go through the wedding but teach Konstantin a lesson at the ceremony.

However, what Maggie will do in Days of Our Lives is yet to be seen. Whether she would take him to prison or pack his bags for Greece is as yet unknown. While Maggie has a kind heart and may want to show consideration for Catharina's sake, it seems unlikely.

Also unlikely would be Konstantin laying his hands on any of the fortunes. He may resort back to pushing Theresa to marry Alex, in a desperate attempt, but that may not work with Theresa facing her own issues.

Watch the next few episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock to know more about the plot thread of Konstantin and Maggie.

