Who is the actor playing Konstantin on Days of Our Lives? All to know

In the complex and dramatic world of soap operas, Days of Our Lives has introduced a mysterious character named Konstantin, portrayed by the seasoned actor John Kapelos. The character introduces a captivating dynamic to Days of Our Lives, weaving a web of mystery and intrigue.

With a career rooted in decades of experience, Kapelos brings a unique and seasoned perspective to the character, making Konstantin's storyline one to watch in the ever-evolving narrative of Days of Our Lives.

Who is Konstantin on Days of Our Lives?

Konstantin Meleounis, portrayed by John Kapelos, made his debut on April 10, 2023. Since then, Konstantin has proven to be nothing short of trouble, entangling himself in the lives of various characters and adding layers of complexity to the storyline.

A scene from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock)

His encounters with key figures like Hope Brady, Harris Michaels, Brady Black, and Alex Kiriakis have sparked curiosity and raised questions about his true intentions. Konstantin was introduced as the owner of a taverna in Greece, where Hope Brady and Harris Michaels were searching for Thomas Banks.

Despite assisting them in their quest, Konstantin's involvement hinted at deeper connections and hidden agendas. Later, in September, Brady Black and Alex Kiriakis sought Konstantin's insights into Victor Kiriakis's final days before his demise.

This encounter unveiled Konstantin's claim of being an old friend of Victor, emphasizing the importance of a letter in revealing crucial details about Alex's identity as Victor's long-lost son.

Following Victor's funeral and the reading of his will, Konstantin's association with the Kiriakis family deepened as he accepted Maggie Horton's invitation to stay at the Kiriakis mansion.

However, his charm and seemingly friendly demeanor masked a clandestine collaboration with Theresa Donovan. Together, they concealed the truth about Victor's biological son, keeping it a secret from Alex.

Despite his welcoming reception at the Kiriakis mansion, suspicions surrounding Konstantin began to grow. Steve Johnson's skepticism and Sarah Horton's caution hinted at the character's dubious nature.

Konstantin's directive to Theresa to stage a kidnapping further emphasizes his sinister motives, showcasing his willingness to manipulate situations for personal gain.

How old is John Kapelos?

John Kapelos, the talented actor bringing Konstantin to life on Days of Our Lives, was born on March 8, 1956, in London, Ontario, Canada. John Kapelos is now 67 years old, showcasing the longevity of his career and the wealth of experience he brings to his portrayal of Konstantin.

Is John Kapelos Greek?

Yes, John Kapelos has Greek ancestry, contributing to the authenticity of his portrayal of Konstantin Meleounis on Days of Our Lives. The veteran actor not only embraces his Greek heritage but also fluently speaks the language.

Beyond his role as Konstantin, John Kapelos has left his mark on the entertainment industry with notable contributions, including roles in iconic films such as The Breakfast Club and The Shape of Water, showcasing the breadth of his talent and versatility.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of the soap opera on FuboTV or Peacock.