My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: Potential release date on Peacock explored

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is just about to release in theatres on September 8, 2023. It's been over two decades since audiences were first introduced to the lovable Portokalos family in the original surprise hit romantic comedy, My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The success of its 14-years-later sequel breathed new life into the franchise, paving the way for a highly anticipated third installment.

Nia Vardalos and John Corbett reprise their roles as Toula and Ian, joined by other familiar faces in the cast of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. The potential release date is likely to be sometime in October 2023, based on Universal Picture's previous streaming release timelines.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 doesn't have an exact streaming release date yet

While the exact streaming release date for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 remains unconfirmed, the movie's distribution by Focus Features and Universal Pictures suggests it will eventually find its way to Peacock. Universal has established a trend of releasing its films on Peacock approximately 45 to 50 days after their theatrical debuts.

Given the movie's September 8, 2023, release date, it could potentially hit Peacock's virtual shelves by the end of October.

The trailer for the movie was released online on Youtube on May 11, 2023, building anticipation among fans. The film features the return of the entire original cast, with the exception of the late Michael Constantine. Nia Vardalos and John Corbett reprise their iconic roles, joined by Elena Kampouris and other familiar faces.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 plot and cast details

In My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, the Portokalos family embarks on a trip to a Greek village for a family reunion, fulfilling the late patriarch Gus Portokalos' final wish. While every movie in the series has featured a wedding, details about this installment's plot remain a mystery. Nonetheless, fans can expect more heartwarming moments and comedic twists from this beloved family.

The movie welcomes back the original cast members, with Nia Vardalos reprising her role as Fotoula Portokalos. John Corbett returns as Ian Miller, and Elena Kampouris reprises her role as Paris Miller. The film also features Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Maria Vacratsis, Louis Mandylor, Joey Fatone, and Gia Carides in various supporting roles.

It's quite rare for a classic romantic comedy to receive not one but two sequels, especially one not quite as popular as other classics. My Big Fat Greek Wedding has captured hearts of fans worldwide with its unique storytelling and unforgettable characters.

Nia Vardalos, the writer and director of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, has been a driving force in bringing the franchise to life. With Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as producers, this installment promises to maintain the charm and humor that fans have come to love, and maintain consistency.