My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 cast list and characters explored

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is all set to be released in theaters on Friday, September 8, 2023. The movie is the third installment in the iconic My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise and continues the story of the Portokalos family who are traveling to their native country Greece for a memorable family reunion. Check out the synopsis of the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to theaters with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa!''

The movie stars Nia Vardalos in the lead role, along with numerous others playing pivotal supporting characters. The film is also written and directed by Vardalos.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 cast list: Who stars in the new romantic comedy movie?

1) Nia Vardalos as Fotoula "Toula" Portokalos

Nia Vardalos essays the character of Fotoula in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Fotoula, also known as Toula, is the lead character of the story and it is her marriage that forms the crux of the film. Her cultural conflicts with her husband define the film's thematic aspects and it'll be interesting to see how their equation evolves over the course of the upcoming movie.

Nia Vardalos continues to impress in the new film's trailer and viewers can expect her to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance in the movie. Apart from the My Big Fat Greek franchise, she's known for her performances in various other flicks like The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Car Dogs, Graves, and many more.

2) John Corbett as Ian Miller

Actor John Corbett dons the role of Ian Miller in the upcoming romantic comedy movie. Miller is Fotoula's husband with whom she shares an extremely complicated equation.

Their relationship is the heart and soul of the franchise. Corbett looks phenomenal in the new film's trailer and promises to deliver another fine performance similar to the first film. Corbett has also been a part of various other movies and TV shows like Sex and the City, Northern Exposure, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, among many more.

3) Elena Kampouris as Paris Miller

Elena Kampouris plays the character of Paris Miller in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Paris is Fotoula and Ian's daughter. She's known for her lively nature and her distinctive sense of humor.

Elena Kampouris received critical acclaim for her performance in the previous movie and her quirkiness further adds to the overall appeal of the franchise. She has previously appeared in American Odyssey, Men, Women & Children, Jupiter's Legacy, Before I Fall, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 also stars numerous others in major supporting roles like:

Louis Mandylor as Nick Portokalos

Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos

Gia Carides as Cousin Nikki

Maria Vacratsis as Theia Freida

Elias Kacavas as Aristotle

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will premiere in theaters on Friday, September 8, 2023.