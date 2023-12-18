Who is the character with the patch on Days of Our Lives? Explained

The anti-hero wearing an eye patch in Days of Our Lives is the enigmatic Steve “Patch” Earl Johnson. He earned his pirate-like eyepatch after losing his eye in a fight with his then companion Bo Brady, over a woman named Britta, whom they both fell for.

Back in Salem, Steve’s life took a romantic turn after he met and fell in love with Dr. Kayla Caroline Brady.

For the unversed, Days of Our Lives, is one of the longest-running American soap operas airing on Peacock, the streaming partner of television network NBC. The show premiered in 1965 and continues to delight its fans even today.

The story focuses on the interplay of emotions between characters of Salem City from the Horton family, the Brady family, the Kiriakis family and The DiMera family. The series boasts well-known actors such as Frances Reid and Suzanne Rogers, who have been a part of the show for about six to seven decades now.

More about the guy with the eyepatch on Days of Our Lives

Steve Johnson and Bo Brady had a violent fight over Britta in which Bo damaged Steve’s eye. Losing his eye, Steve had to get an eyepatch, which earned him the moniker of “Patch.” This role has been played by Stephen Nichols since 1985. Despite being a mercenary tilted towards the negative side of the law, Patch is a charming character and has a gentlemanly, upright side to him.

Actor Nichols is widely known for his role of Patch in Days of Our Lives, although he has played Stefan Cassadine in ABC’s General Hospital and Tucker McCall in ABC’s The Young and the Restless. While Nichols has worked in numerous television shows and many movies, his characterization of Patch has earned him Emmy nominations and Soap Opera Digest Best Actor Awards.

Steve Johnson is included among the top 25 most memorable characters of Days of Our Lives and has connected with the audience due to his never-ending love for Kayla and his support for his sister and family.

Who are Steve’s parents on Days of Our Lives?

Steve and Kayla make a super couple in the series (Image via X@newstermer)

Steve Johnson is the elder son of Duke Johnson and his wife Jo Johnson. His siblings are Billy Johnson and Adrienne Johnson. While both Steve and Billy were left in an orphanage by Jo out of the fear that Duke would harm them, Adrienne was brought up by Jo. When Adrienne killed their father for victimizing her, Steve was ready to take the blame on her behalf.

Billy was taken into the Devereux family and named Jack Devereux. When Steve came to know that Jack was, in reality, his little brother Billy, he gave up his love for Kayla after learning about his love for her. He even readily donated his kidney to his brother and saved his life.

When did Patch and Kayla get married in Days of Our Lives?

Steve and Kayla stayed "Stayla" over the years (Image via IMDb)

Patch and Kayla have had four marriages in the six decades of Days of Our Lives. While they first got married in July 1988, their marriage went through a period of uncertainty with the arrival and death of Steve’s first wife Marina, and Kayla being accused of the murder.

When Kayla served prison, Steve was left to care for their daughter Stephanie. With Stephanie’s kidnapping and recovery and Kayla’s acquittal, they married a second time in 1990 with Jack as the best man, earning them the name "Stayla" from fans.

Steve and Kayla married a third time in 2017 in Days of Our Lives, in a romantic and emotional drama. The wedding ceremony was held on Valentine’s Day and their daughter Stephanie came home to attend the ceremony.

Their fourth marriage in 2021 was solemnized after Steve’s memory returned. Before that, Steve was made to believe he was Stefano DiMera, while Kayla got engaged to Justin Kiriakis. However, against all odds, the loyal lovebirds tied the knot again. They married in the Brady Pub, surrounded by close family and friends. Kayla was dressed in red while Steve Patch was in black.

While the couple has faced newer and more threatening challenges recently, they are out of danger. Whether another renewal of vows is on the cards remains to be seen.

Stream the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives, available on Peacock and renewed until 2025.