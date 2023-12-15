Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from December 18 to 22

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives saw the intertwining lives of Salem's residents. The events unfolded with emotional depth and complexity. This includes Holly Jonas flirting with Johnny DiMera after the fencing practice. The flirting insinuated her growing feelings for Johnny. Despite this, Johnny had plans to dine with Chanel Dupree at The Bistro, leaving Holly disappointed.

Johnny's ignorance led Holly to change her mind and accept Tate Black's earlier invitation for dinner. Notably, the decision was driven by her unspoken desire to be closer to Johnny. Moving forward, the episode masterfully wove emotional threads of love, loss, and longing, reflecting the intricate tapestry of relationships that define Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for episodes set to release from December 11 to 15, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023: Too many happenings to keep you gripped

In Monday's episode, fans can witness Sloan on the verge of a full confession when she's suddenly interrupted. On the other hand, Paulina will struggle to keep a secret from Chanel. Furthermore, a local couple officially ends their relationship. Then, Stephanie will likely have a piece of important news for Harris. This, in turn, will add to the week's revelations.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023: All about epiphany and drama

In Tuesday's Days of Our Lives episode, Stefan realizes a warning meant for him. Meanwhile, fans will witness how Stephanie's attempt to leave is thwarted. Then, Theresa will be seen avoiding being caught. In other news, Abe will be seen joining the list of those Paulina is deceiving.

Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Drama will reach its pinnacle!

The drama will reach its pinnacle in Wednesday's episode when Theresa will receive alarming news from Andrew. Moreover, this news could impact her future. Moving forward, Xander and Alex find themselves at odds. On the other hand, Konstantin opportunistically overhears a confession. Meanwhile, Rafe anxiously awaits Jada's decision, adding to the suspense.

Thursday, December 21, 2023: A walk down the memory lane

Thursday's episode of the show will feature a special episode. The events of the episode will include John, Marlena, and friends taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Furthermore, viewers will witness Paulina's situation inadvertently affecting Holly's attempts to bond with Johnny.

Friday, December 22, 2023: There is no festivity without some drama

The week will culminate in the traditional decorating of the Horton Christmas tree. Moreover, this is a hallmark event in Salem. Furthermore, viewers can expect Sarah, Xander, and their baby to appear surprised at the event. Then, Tate will also be seen confronting his parents. Therefore, the events of the episode will add to the festive yet dramatic atmosphere.

A brief recap of the latest episode of Days of Our Lives

In Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Paulina exhibited signs of emotional and physical distress. This could be attributed to her learning about Lani Grant's delayed prison release. Furthermore, the episode also spotlighted the poignant moments between Nicole Walker-DiMera and E.J. DiMera.

E.J. arranged a surprise Christmas tree to lift Nicole's spirits, but their evening took an emotional turn when they received their baby's ashes. The couple shared a tender moment as they spread the ashes and placed a special ornament on the tree.

Simultaneously, tensions escalated at The Bistro. The events saw Holly and Tate encountering Johnny and Chanel. In addition, Chanel's suspicions about Holly's crush on Johnny were reignited. Meanwhile, Tate feels used by Holly in her pursuit of Johnny. His dejection reached its breaking point as he left the restaurant in frustration.

In another part of Salem, Xander Cook and Sarah Horton shared a touching parenting moment with their baby, Victoria. Xander's tender lullaby and shared care for Victoria highlighted their complex relationship. It also left Sarah conflicted about her feelings towards Xander.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can await a week marred with drama, revelations, festivity, and nostalgia.