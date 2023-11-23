Who is Brandon Walker on Days of Our Lives? All to know about the character

Brandon Walker is a character from the critically acclaimed soap opera Days of Our Lives, which aired on NBC for over five decades since 1965. The character was portrayed by Matt Condeno and first appeared on the show in 1999. Brandon, Nicole's half-brother, often found himself in uncomfortable situations because of his equation with Sami Bardy and Lexie Carver.

Days of Our Lives, created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday, revolved around the lives of middle and upper-class professionals in Salem. It explored themes of love, marriage, and family life. It was followed by two spin-offs Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, which premiered on Peacock in 2022.

Who is Brandon Walker?

Brandon Walker first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1999 when he came to visit his sister Nicole in Salem and temporarily shifted in with her. He fell for Sami and wooed her even though she was interested only in Austin Reid.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Brandon blamed Abe for his father’s abusive behavior towards the family. The audience soon learnt that his father’s wife had cheated on him with Abe.

Brandon Walker emerged as a crowd favorite when he came to Sami’s aid after Austin dumped her. The two became closer, which marked the beginning of a new romance. However, this wasn’t an easy relationship for him as her lies often rubbed him the wrong way. He had a fling with Lexie Carver, Abe’s wife, but eventually went back to Sami and decided to marry her.

However, Brandon received a major shock on his wedding day when he learnt that Abe was actually his biological father. It was also revealed that he was the father of Lexie’s baby. He eventually decided to leave Salem in an episode aired in 2003.

Brandon Walker had another run on the show

Brandon Walker returned to the show in 2005 and it was revealed that he was technically still married to Sami, who was now with Lucas. He visited Salem and wished the new couple good luck despite still being in love with Sami. Brandon returned to Salem again after receiving a message about his father’s failing health.

However, this visit took an ugly turn as he found himself in bed with Sami. It was revealed that Kate had drugged them to spoil Sami’s happiness.

Brandon left Salem following this embarrassing situation and has not been seen on the show since. The character is also not part of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

All about Brandon Walker’s relationships

Brandon Walker tied the knot with Angela Moroni in 1999 but the marriage was dissolved in 2001. He then fell in love with Sami and eventually married her. However, this marriage was soon annulled.

While courting Sami, he had a brief fling with Lexie. He had also dated Jennifer Horton before coming to Salem. He last appeared on the show on February 22, 2005. Days of Our Lives is currently streaming on Peacock, which is also the home of its spinoffs.