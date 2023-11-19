Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from November 20 to 24

Last week on Days of Our Lives, dramatic events unfolded, altering the lives of key characters. Nicole gave birth with Dimitri's assistance, and the baby's fate took a shocking turn. Meanwhile, Sloan was on the verge of revealing some crucial information to Eric, but Melinda aimed to prevent this.

The episode also included EJ's frantic search for his missing wife and Leo becoming a key figure in the unfolding drama. Konstantin's actions created tension, leading Theresa to make challenging decisions. Xander's surprising offer to Sarah added another layer of intrigue.

Fans are now excited to see what the episodes set to release from November 20 to 24 will bring to the table.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives episodes set to air from November 20 to November 24.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from November 20 to 24, 2023

Monday, November 20: Brady and Theresa's turmoil

The week will begin with a fiery exchange between Brady and Theresa, which will be interrupted by the mysterious Alex.

Xander will have to make a pivotal decision concerning the custody battle for Sarah's baby, setting the stage for life-altering choices. In an ironic twist, Paulina will entrust Harris with investigating the surge of drugs in Salem, while Ava will stand her ground.

Tuesday, November 21: Sloan's secret unveiled?

Sloan's closely guarded secret could be disclosed, adding a layer of suspense to the unfolding drama. Meanwhile, EJ will extend his support to Nicole, pushing the boundaries of their intricate relationship.

Harris will stumble upon Ava in a perilous situation, intensifying the stakes for this unexpected encounter. Johnny and Chanel, entangled in their emotional journey, will finally prepare to reunite.

Wednesday, November 22: Ava's warning and Thanksgiving invitations

Ava will receive a forewarning that hints at impending danger. Stefan will apply pressure on EJ, attempting to sway him to his will. Simultaneously, Clyde will engage in a meeting with Stefan, setting the stage for potential chaos.

Paulina will extend an invitation to Abe for Thanksgiving dinner, introducing an element of anticipation for the holiday festivities. Sloan will share exciting news with Eric, injecting a dose of positivity into the unfolding plot.

Thursday, November 23: Thanksgiving in Salem

Thanksgiving on Days of Our Lives promises to be a festive event. Stephanie's suspicions about Chad will intensify, adding a layer of intrigue to the holiday gathering.

Johnny will witness something alarming, prompting an immediate call to Chanel. Meanwhile, Holly's mysterious demeanor will raise questions for Johnny's girlfriend. Paulina and Abe will share a heartfelt moment, leaving viewers wondering what fate has in store for them.

Friday, November 24: Maternal demands and unexpected alliances

Nicole, driven by maternal instincts, will demand to see her baby, setting the stage for an emotionally charged confrontation. Ava will find herself entering into an unexpected business alliance, adding a twist to her character's trajectory.

Harris will deliver shocking news to Leo, which will leave him stunned.

As time passes in Salem, the lives of its residents continue to evolve. This week's Days of Our Lives spoilers promise a rollercoaster ride of emotions, mysteries, and pivotal moments.

From heated exchanges to unexpected alliances and Thanksgiving festivities, the unfolding drama will leave fans eagerly anticipating the next twist in the captivating storyline. Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the NBC network and Peacock.