Days of Our Lives spoilers: Major plot developments for the next week [November 13 to November 17]

Last week on Days of Our Lives, Gabi found herself implicated in a crime when she was discovered on her knees, holding a bloody knife at Li's apartment. Meanwhile, Chad and Stephanie's romantic entanglements added fuel to the fire, and the newly appointed D.A., EJ, took a smug stance during an interrogation.

In the unfolding drama, emotional goodbyes were exchanged as Gabi and Stefan parted ways. Jada encountered a fleeing Dimitri and Leo, and tensions rose in the custody battle between Xander and Sarah.

The week concluded with Nicole swerving to avoid an oncoming car, and Chad grappling with several decisions. Leo and Dimitri became persons of interest to Jada, and Stephanie attempted to establish boundaries with Everett. Meanwhile, Melinda found a baby for Eric and Sloan through unexpected means.

As the dynamics between the characters continue to change, the upcoming week promises heaps of drama with childbirth, questionable dealings, and unexpected alliances.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives episodes set to air from November 13 to November 17.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from November 13 to November 17, 2023

Monday, November 13: Anticipating the grand entrance

This week will see anticipation build as Nicole is set to go into labor, promising a momentous event that will alter the lives of those in Salem. Meanwhile, a frantic EJ will search for his missing new wife, adding another layer of suspense to the unfolding drama.

After Jada injures herself, Rafe will take her to the hospital, setting the stage for unexpected events. Sloan will consider revealing some information to Eric that could have far-reaching consequences. However, Melinda will be determined to thwart any revelation, setting the stage for a tense showdown.

Tuesday, November 14: Seeking answers

Rafe will intensify his quest to learn more information about Dimitri's whereabouts, turning his attention to Leo. The stage will be set for a confrontation that could unravel hidden secrets.

Eric and Nicole will find themselves coming together due to their shared concern for the baby. Meanwhile, Holly's distress regarding her mother will become an opportunity for Tate to offer his support. Sloan will grapple with the aftermath of recent events, facing decisions that could shape the course of unfolding narratives.

Wednesday, November 15: Unveiling questionable dealings

Melinda's questionable dealings will add an element of intrigue to the unfolding drama. EJ and Nicole, caught in events beyond their control, will experience heightened panic.

As Holly heads to the hospital, an unexpected ally will emerge. Johnny will stand by her side, creating potential shifts in dynamics. Dimitri will urge Leo to make a swift exit from town, indicating a shift in their storyline.

Thursday, November 16: Demands and confrontations

Konstantin will issue a clear directive to Theresa, marking a significant development in her storyline. Meanwhile, Everett will encounter Stephanie's ex, Alex.

The stage will be set for several confrontations and revelations as Steve and John will consider heading to Greece in search of answers, putting Konstantin on notice.

Friday, November 17: Accusations and puzzling offers

As the week concludes in Days of Our Lives, Sarah will become suspicious of Xander, accusing him of potential foul play. The tensions in Salem will rise as characters navigate a web of uncertainty.

Chad will extend an offer to Gwen, presenting her with a choice that could have significant consequences. Theresa will grapple with reservations while assisting Konstantin, and Brady will question the motivations behind Alex's interest in Theresa.

As the week unfolds, Days of Our Lives promises a blend of emotional highs and lows, unexpected twists, and the constant intrigue that keeps Salem's residents and viewers on the edge of their seats.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the NBC network and Peacock.